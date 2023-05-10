Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game 4 Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Florida Panthers will try to complete the four-game sweep of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round tonight from FLA Live Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Panthers have a 3-0 stranglehold on the Maple Leafs after an overtime victory in Game 3. To say this series hasn’t gone as we expected would be a complete understatement. The Maple Leafs looked like the better team in Games 1 and 2 but lacked the killer instinct they needed in the third game to get back in the series. This has continued to be a problem for this Maple Leafs core. The only difference is that we’re used to seeing it near the end of a series, not from the start.

The Maple Leafs are listed as slight road favorites on the moneyline for Game 4 at -120, while the Panthers are priced at +100.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Panthers will continue riding Sergei Bobrovsky, while the Maple Leafs will do the same with Joseph Woll. The Panthers netminder has posted a 6-1 record, paired with a .909 save percentage, while Woll is sitting at 0-1, with a .846 save percentage. With injuries in the Maple Leafs crease, Woll will be making the first playoff start of his young career.

What exactly has this Maple Leafs team proven that should make us look toward them in this Game 4 with their backs against the wall? Their stars and best players didn’t show up in Game 3 when their season was all but on the line, and we’ve continued to see those same trends over the years in the postseason. When a team shows you who they are, believe them, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this Toronto squad, which is why we’re backing the Panthers to complete the sweep at home.

Best Bet: Panthers moneyline (+100)

The first three games of this series have seen six, five, and five goals scored. The total for Game 4 is once again 6.5, with the over juiced up to -138, while the under is at +112. To say that we expected the first three games in this series to go under the number would be a lie. These teams are both led by high-scoring offenses, which hasn’t been demonstrated in the series. With the Maple Leafs season on the line, though, you can bet they’ll emphasize protecting their young goalie, meaning we like the value that the under presents tonight at +112.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+112)

As we mentioned above, there’s a lot of offensive star power in this series, meaning it’s somewhat peculiar that we haven’t seen a ton of scoring yet. That can always change, even if we aren’t expecting it to in Game 4. Matthew Tkachuk, who leads the club with 15 points over ten playoff games, continues to be an integral part of this Panthers run. Tkachuk has continued to drag his team into the fight and is the exact type of player to put the nail in the coffin of the Maple Leafs. Tkachuk is listed at +126 to find the back of the net, and that price point has a lot of value.

Best Prop: Matthew Tkachuk to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+126)