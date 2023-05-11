Wisconsin's NCAA Football Season Preview: High Expectations and Potential Betting Opportunities by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

Betting Preview for Wisconsin’s NCAA Football Season: Can the Badgers Make Some Noise?

Wisconsin, a team with high expectations for the coming season, brings several intriguing factors for betting enthusiasts.

The Impact of Coaching Changes

Jim Leonhard, the interim last season, steps out of the spotlight in Wisconsin. Following a successful tenure by Luke Fickle in Cincinnati, he’s the man in the Cheese State. The latter’s impressive record of talent development is hard to ignore. During his time with the Bearcats, 16 players were selected in the NFL drafts, with notable names like Sauce Gardner and Desmond Ridder headlining.

The team could make some noise if Fickle can harness the resources and Big 10 foundation at Wisconsin, as he did at Cincinnati.

High-Quality Recruits: A Game Changer

Tanner Mordecai, a former top recruit from Oklahoma, adds another layer of intrigue to Wisconsin’s prospects. While his impact on the team may not be immediately transformative, his contribution as a transition quarterback could set the stage for future dominance in the Big 10 West.

Wisconsin’s Quarterback Quandary

Wisconsin has struggled with their quarterback performance recently, with no leading passer achieving a completion percentage over 60% in the past two seasons. This is a trend they’ll be keen to reverse.

Russell Wilson was the only game-changer they’ve had at quarterback in the 21st century. If Wisconsin can find a quarterback who replicates Wilson’s impact, they could significantly enhance their performance.

The Betting Landscape

The upcoming season is shrouded in uncertainty for powerhouses like Ohio State and Michigan, creating a unique betting landscape. This uncertainty presents an opportunity for Wisconsin to capitalize and potentially rise in the ranks.

Wisconsin offers several intriguing betting opportunities with the new coaching regime, the arrival of high-quality recruits like Mordecai, and a potential turnaround in quarterback performance. Stay tuned to their progress throughout the season for profitable wagering decisions.

Wisconsin’s 2023 Futures Odds

National Championship: +7000

Big 10 Champion: +650

Heisman: Tanner Mordecai +12000

Season Wins: 8.5 – O (-128) | U (+104)