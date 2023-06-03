3 Moves the Jets Need to Make to Win the 2024 Stanley Cup by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The message might not have landed when Paul Maurice abandoned ship, but it’s become crystal clear in the NHL since then. The Winnipeg Jets have a culture problem. Several longstanding and integral members of the franchise requested a trade, signaling that this will be an offseason of change in Winnipeg.

Even if the team needs to move on from a few familiar faces, some solid building blocks are in place. The Jets finished in the league’s top half in scoring and high-danger chances, yielding the 13th-best expected goals-for rating. Moreover, they saw an improvement in their defensive metrics relative to the previous campaign.

With a changing of the guard potentially on the horizon, what moves does Winnipeg need to make to compete for the 2024 Stanley Cup?

Find an Adequate Replacement for Connor Hellebuyck

There’s an argument to be made that there is no replacing Connor Hellebuyck. Nevertheless, the former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender has demanded a trade, and the Jets will have to replace their stalwart. Consequently, any trading partner must return a top-tier goalie in the deal.

Hellebuyck has been a stabilizing force in the defending zone and a primary factor in all of the Jets’ successes. Remember Winnipeg’s run to the Western Conference Finals in 2017-18? Hellebuyck posted a 2.32 goals-against average and a .922% save percentage. However, his dominance is best reflected in the volume he handles. Hellebuyck has led the league in games played among goalies in four of the past six seasons. The former fifth-round pick has also set the benchmark in saves and shots faced in all but one of the previous five seasons.

Whoever they bring in has some big shoes to fill, but it’s unlikely anyone matches Hellebuyck’s contributions. That’s why it’s even more critical that any replacement comes from the upper echelon of netminders.

Find an Adequate Replacement for Mark Scheifele

Getting an adequate replacement for Hellebuyck is just one of the two gaping holes the Jets need to fill this offseason. Former first-round pick and assistant captain Mark Scheifele has also requested a change of scenery, creating a vacancy among Winnipeg’s top-six.

Over the past seven seasons, Scheifele has been a point-per-game player for the Jets. Over that stretch, the Canadian forward has totaled 214 goals and 286 assists in 496 games. More impressively, Scheifele has crossed the 20-goal plateau in each one of those seasons, toppling 40 goals once and 30 goals three times.

Losing Scheifele looks much worse when we stack him next to top-scorer Kyle Connor. Across all strengths, Scheifele and Connor compiled a 61.7% expected goals-for rating last season while being on the ice together for 81 of the Jets’ 246 goals.

Building chemistry with linemates takes time, but that’s a luxury the Jets can’t afford if they hope to maximize their current window. Finding someone to come in and skate next to Connor should be the top priority as the franchise moves on from a former pillar.

Acquire a Top-Four Defenseman

There was a time when the Jets had an embarrassment of riches on the blue line. Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers, and Ben Chiarot are just a few of the names that got started in Winnipeg. Since then, the defensive corps has deteriorated, with only one D-man recording more than 33 points and posting a Corsi rating above 50.0%. Granted, head coach Rick Bowness got the most out of his defensemen, but bolstering the Jets’ blue line is critical to compete in the Central Division.

Dylan Samberg emerged as an analytics darling and could be due for an increased role with the team. But even if he’s ready for a more prominent spot, adding an above-average defender is a must. This year’s free agent class is loaded with top-four potential. Matt Dumba had an unceremonious departure from the Minnesota Wild. Likewise, Oliver Ekman-Larsson was a surprise addition after getting bought out by the Vancouver Canucks. Either player would slot into the top four as an immediate upgrade.

With Hellebuyck expected to start next season in a new uniform and the forwards corps potentially suffering a few downgrades, solidifying the back end is the best move the Jets could make.

