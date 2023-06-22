Brandon Miller is NOT a Top-5 Player in the NBA Draft by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we inch closer to the NBA Draft, it’s time to discuss those prospects whose perceived value might not align with their actual potential. This is by no means a suggestion that these players will turn out to be “busts,” but there is a case to be made for certain athletes whose draft position might be too optimistic, given their overall skill set.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The player at the center of this conversation today is Brandon Miller. Many mock drafts have him going second overall, a position he is not suited for. The argument goes further – Miller is not the second, third, fourth, or even the fifth-best player in this draft.

What Are Miller’s Biggest Weaknesses?

This might not align with the mainstream view. It’s not uncommon to hear that people who get paid to do this for a living place players like Miller in the top tier. However, let’s not forget that these same individuals placed Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley ahead of Luka DonÄiÄ‡ in that draft. We all know how that turned out. In other words, draft analysts make mistakes, and selecting Brandon Miller at number two could be another.

Miller will not be a bad player. However, the second overall pick carries high expectations, and there are arguably better candidates.

Will the Hornets Put the Scoot vs. Miller Debate on Another Team and Trade the No. 2 Pick?

Both Thompson twins outshine Miller. Jarace Walker also presents an intriguing prospect with potential that could exceed Miller’s. If you want to push the envelope further, Cason Wallace is another prospect that could rank higher.

Draft Day Trade Rumors

A repeated pattern over the years is the underestimation of Kentucky guards who put up efficient numbers despite limited opportunities within John Calipari’s offense. Wallace, an exemplary perimeter defender and efficient player could be the latest in this line.

Should Miller Go No. 2?

It’s essential to consider whether a player’s potential truly matches their draft position. While Miller may have a successful career in the NBA, selecting him as the second overall pick might not be the wisest move. Only time will tell if these predictions hold true. As always, the NBA Draft promises to be a fascinating spectacle of hopes, dreams, and, sometimes, hard truths.