Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl heading into 2023-24, and there’s a lot to look into with their future odds. There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those special NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Ja’Marr Chase To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season -200

The fact that Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is listed at -200 to record double-digit touchdowns shows you how talented of a threat he is in the team’s passing game. This will be his third season in the league, with his rookie campaign seeing him register 13 touchdowns, while he tallied nine in just 12 games last year. With Chase having elite, game-breaking ability, targeting him to record ten or more touchdowns is a relatively safe bet at -200.

Cincinnati Bengals to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game -200

The Bengals certainly embody that if you’re looking for an explosive offense. Cincinnati found a way to score at least one touchdown in every regular season game last year. With their pieces on offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow, there’s no reason they shouldn’t complete the same feat in 2023-24. There’s some juice attached to this number at -200, but it’s well worth the squeeze.

Trey Hendrickson To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season -115

There’s a lot of talent on this Bengals’ defense, and one of their top pieces remains defensive end Trey Hendrickson. He’s been in the league since 2017 and with the Cincy for the last two seasons. Hendrickson has recorded ten or more sacks in two of his previous three years. Last year, he recorded only eight in 15 games, but we expect him to get back in double-digits, meaning we’re content to back this bet at -115.

Cincinnati Bengals to beat Baltimore Ravens On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +160

Last year, the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens split their season series. The year prior, though, the Bengals were able to sweep the Ravens. Cincinnati is the odds-on favorite to win the AFC North again. In such a complex division, it’s hard to project one of the top two teams to sweep the other. In saying that, if we were to expect one of them to do that, it would be the Bengals. The value isn’t necessarily there for us to back the number, though, meaning we’re fine fading this for now.

Joe Burrow To Throw 40+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +200

Burrow remains one of the elite signal-callers in the NFL. He makes things happen every time the Bengals offense is on the field and is coming off his third season in the league. In his first three seasons, Burrow has recorded 13, 34, and 35 passing touchdowns. Knowing that, it’s somewhat of a longshot he gets to 40, yet the odds don’t suggest it’s a crazy premise at +200. As good as Burrow is, we see him in more of the 35-touchdown range.