Clemson Tigers: Eyeing a Return to Glory by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The Clemson Tigers have been a prominent force in college football for years, regularly challenging for the playoff and the National Championship. After a slight step back last year, the team is primed for a strong comeback this season.

Odds Courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook

Despite the long-standing success, last year was somewhat peculiar for the Tigers. The season was marred by inconsistent performances, and the team seemed to lack its usual ferocity for post-regular season football. Now, the Tigers have the best odds for the championship in over a decade at over 20 to 1, with a win total set at 9.5, -168 to the over, and +136 to the under.

Much of the critique from last year fell on the young quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei. However, the key to this year’s success could lie in the hands of new quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik’s second start in the Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee was a learning experience, but his five-star talent was on full display when he outdueled Drake Maye in the ACC Championship game.

Winning the ACC title last year isn’t a total setback. Yet, for a team like the Clemson Tigers, the ACC is more of a stepping stone than the final destination. They’re consistently gunning for a place in the college football playoff and a shot at the National Championship.

Perhaps the most significant move for the Tigers this offseason was hiring Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator. This is arguably the boldest move head coach Dabo Swinney has made in years, indicative of Clemson’s determination to return to the playoff and take a step forward. With Riley’s guidance, the Tigers are well-positioned to make a strong run this season.

As the new season approaches, the Tigers are poised to claw their way back to the top of college football. With their newly appointed starting quarterback and a bold coaching move, they are ready to re-establish their dominance on the field.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid over the college football offseason to the National Championship.