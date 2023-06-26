Did the Hornets Make a Mistake Taking Brandon Miller Over Scoot Henderson? by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball, standing at 6’7″, has excellent size for his position. At the same time, Scoot Henderson, whom the Hornets passed up at the NBA Draft for Brandon Miller, brings his brand of tantalizing defensive potential.

When Ball isn’t the center of the offensive, Henderson’s ability to take over could have shined, creating a dynamic backcourt duo that could have disrupted most defenses. The scenario harkens back to the plight of the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young when the team quickly realized they lacked a secondary shot-creator, prompting them to acquire Dejounte Murray.

This brings us to Brandon Miller. Miller is predominantly seen as a scorer, with his greatest strength being his catch-and-shoot ability and off-ball spot-up skills. These talents won’t relieve pressure from Ball. Consequently, we don’t buy into the chatter about on-court compatibility with Ball regarding how Henderson would fit compared to Miller.

The combination of Ball and Henderson would have been a strategic masterstroke by the Hornets, providing the team with solid defense on one end of the court and attacking prowess on the other.