NBA Draft Portal Profiles: Cam Whitmore, Villanova by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Following the conclusion of the college basketball season, few players see their stock rise, like Villanova’s Cam Whitmore. The one-and-done is now a part of discussions to go top five due to an impressive showing at the NBA Combine.

With the draft just weeks away, we dissect his game and get you up to speed on his scouting report.

Career with Villanova

Whitmore became a question mark for Villanova fans early after missing the first month of the season following thumb surgery. The true freshman debuted on December 3 and didn’t take long to get going, scoring 21 points in his second game against Penn. He soon became a regular starter for the team, wowing the Philly faithful with his scoring prowess and muscular build at 18 years old. A slow start to the season with some ugly non-conference losses kept Whitmore from displaying his talents on the sport’s biggest stage at the NCAA Tournament.

Strengths

Whitmore’s most significant strength is his commitment to whichever move he utilizes. He possesses a devastating jab step and pump-fakes, which defenders often bite on as he leaves them in the dust. His size and speed come into play once he enters the lane; few can stop him from finding the rim. His size and athleticism are the main reasons he is becoming such a highly-rated prospect.

Weaknesses

Whitmore has been accused of having tunnel vision. He averaged less than an assist in over 27 minutes per game and didn’t do much to get his teammates involved. If he wants to elevate his game further and be named among the top three prospects in this year’s class, he must show he can play within the flow of any offense. Among 26 appearances, he had just one game where he notched more than two assists.

Overall NBA Projection

If Whitmore wants to succeed at the next level with such little playmaking ability, he must become an elite scorer. With ball movement becoming a priority in the NBA, a player who slows things down or hunts for his own shot every time can deflate an offense. His sheer athleticism and crisp jumper make the Maryland native a lottery-level talent and worth a top-five pick in this year’s class.

Projected Pick: Top Five

Player Comparison: Carmelo Anthony