NBA Draft: Top 3 in Exact Order and Inside the Opening 20 Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Most draft analysts feel the top three picks in tonight’s NBA Draft are nearly set in stone, and we find ourselves in agreement. The towering talent Victor Wembanyama (-50000) will be the first pick. It appears that the Charlotte Hornets, sitting at No. 2, will opt for Scoot Henderson (-420). Despite Henderson being widely considered the third pick early today, it seems the Hornets are now drafting for talent over fit.

Location : Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET | TV: ABC/ESPN

Brandon Miller is the favorite at -160 to be the third pick by the Portland Trailblazers.

Will the Hornets Put the Scoot vs. Miller Debate on Another Team and Trade the No. 2 Pick?

After Wembanyama, Miller, and Henderson going 1-2-3, in that exact order, was a healthy favorite at -420 as late as this morning, things look to have changed.

Is the NBA Draft’s Top-3 Locked In?

Any uncertainty that looms comes in the form of potential trades. Will the Hornets or the Trailblazers, who have the third pick, make a move? Speculation swirls around teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, who may try to shake up the draft landscape.

The closer we get to the start of the draft, the buzz is increasing around who will be picked in the top 20. Several players have seen their stock rise over the past weeks, with names like Noah Clowney (-230) and Jett Howard (-150) now expected to be called within the top 20.

Looking at the Selections Likely Going 5-10

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (+110)

Brandin Podziemski (+105)

Leonard Miller (+175)

But if you’re looking for some potential dark horses that could offer a significant return, there are a few names you should know. Olivier-Maxence Prosper (+110), Brandin Podziemski (+105), and Leonard Miller (+175) are all steadily ascending as the draft night approaches.

Podziemski, from Santa Clara, is one of the hottest names leading up to the draft. Recently, he received an invitation to the Green Room, usually a solid indication of a top-20 pick. The stats back Podziemski and his playing style aligns well with the demands of the modern NBA.

Draft Day Trade Rumors

A G League Ignite alum, Miller also carries potential. At just 19, he’s already experienced professional-level play, demonstrating readiness for the NBA. His prototypical NBA player attributes make him an enticing prospect for teams looking for immediate impact with upside.

Then there’s Prosper, another invitee to the Green Room. His draft range is extensive, given his comprehensive workouts with various teams. His unique skill set has charmed talent evaluators, indicating a significant possibility of his name being called within the top 20.

They’re not the household names we’ll hear at the top of the draft, but you should keep a close eye on Prosper, Podziemski, and Miller as the night unfolds.