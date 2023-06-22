Player Comps & Projections for NBA Draft's Projected Top 5 Picks

It’s become an NBA Draft tradition. The best frame of reference to get a feel for a player’s scouting report has now become player comparisons. In hopes of helping you understand the types of players that will be entering the league as rookies this fall, we discuss some career trajectories and player comparisons for the projected top five picks in this year’s NBA Draft.

Victor Wembanyama’s potential seems boundless, with many expecting him to achieve All-Star status and even contend for MVP awards in just a few seasons. As long as he avoids career-threatening injuries, his on-court performance indicates a bright future. Considering the league’s evolving favor toward smaller and leaner players, Wembanyama should maintain good health by gaining some weight in his early seasons. Following the footsteps of European talents like Luka DonÄiÄ‡ and Nikola JokiÄ‡, we anticipate Wembanyama to make a dominant impact in the league.

Player Comparison: Kevin Durant

If you’ve been following Scoot’s recent interviews, you’ll understand why he’s an easy player to root for. He possesses a strong mentality and comes from a solid background, which excites scouts about his potential to succeed. Scoot’s unwavering focus and drive can propel him to the next level. In any other draft, he would likely be the top overall pick, but we highly value him as a future All-Star at the second spot.

Player Comparison: Russell Westbrook

Amen Thompson presents an intriguing opportunity for any team willing to take a chance on him. His remarkable athleticism and bounce, combined with his skills and intangibles, make him a player with significant developmental potential in the NBA. If he can enhance his consistency as a perimeter threat, the team that selects him will be thrilled, and he may turn out to be the steal of the draft.

Player Comparison: Michael Carter-Williams

While we hope that the investigation surrounding Brandon Miller’s alleged involvement in a murder during his time at Alabama last season turns out to be baseless, it will undoubtedly be a factor scouts consider. Provided he stays out of trouble wherever he ends up, Miller’s shooting ability and raw potential have no limits. He is a strong contender for a top-three pick and may even surpass Scoot Henderson for the second spot.

Player Comparison: Paul George

There are valid concerns about Ausar Thompson’s readiness for the next level, but his improvement during his first season in Overtime Elite cannot be overlooked. With his physical attributes, he has the potential to thrive in the NBA, but he needs to work on his shooting. Thompson is an investment for any team willing to develop him properly, and if done right, he could yield significant returns.

Player Comparison: Andre Iguodala