What Do Wembanyama, Miller, Hood-Schifino Need to Work On in California Classic Summer League?

The NBA Summer League is almost here, with the California Classic ready to kick things off in Sacramento on July 3rd. Ahead of the summer hoops action, we discuss a few weaknesses among the top rookies on the court at the Golden 1 Center next week.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

One immediate weakness in Wembanyama is his slender physique despite his impressive height of 7’3″. Weighing just 209 lbs, there are concerns about whether he can hold his own against the physicality of NBA frontcourts without risking injury. An excellent example of someone who successfully bulked up is Kevin Durant, who transformed his frame from his college days at Texas to his prime years in the NBA. Wembanyama will need to follow a similar path if he aspires to achieve comparable success.

Realistic Expectations for Wembanyama

2. Brandon Miller – Charlotte Hornets

Miller’s game doesn’t rely heavily on athleticism, and at times, he settles for pull-up jumpers when he struggles to beat his defender off the dribble. He lacks a wide range of ball-handling moves, often depending on his jump shot to rescue him. Another notable aspect is that Miller is relatively older for a true freshman, turning 21 in November, shortly after his rookie season begins.

Did the Hornets Make the Right Move Drafting Miller Over Scoot?

3. Jalen Hood-Schifino – Los Angeles Lakers

Hood-Schifino’s athleticism is below average, lacking explosiveness and acrobatic ability when attacking the rim. While he has a knack for finding his spots and scoring, the jump in athleticism required to succeed at the Big Ten level and in the NBA is substantial. Last season, he shot an average 33 percent from three-point range, but he needs to improve his outside shooting to become a more challenging defensive assignment. If he fails to force defenders to close out on him and respect his jump shot, experienced NBA players will sag off him and make guarding him relatively easy.

Top Rookies at California Classic