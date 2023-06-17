White Sox SP Mike Clevinger Placed on Injured List by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

The White Sox’s official Twitter announced that pitcher Mike Clevinger has been placed on the injured list.

Prior to tonight?s series opener at Seattle, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 15) with right biceps inflammation and recalled right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 16, 2023

Clevinger had to leave his start Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers after throwing 4.2 innings pitched due to inflammation in his right biceps. The injury doesn’t look like it will keep Clevinger out of the rotation for long, but he might not return before the All-Star break.

Chicago called Jesse Scholtens up from Triple-A to take his place on the roster.

On Saturday, the White Sox are in Seattle to take on the Mariners. The White Sox will have Lucas Giolito on the hill against Logan Gilbert of the Mariners. The White Sox are -166 (+1.5) on the run line and +128 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and under (-120).

You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.