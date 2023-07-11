Bob Huggins Claims He Never Resigned as West Virgina Head Coach by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

College basketball has seen its fair share of eccentric characters and unusual situations, but the recent debacle involving Bob Huggins takes the cake. This coach, a man known very well in the college basketball landscape, apparently told his team that he was hanging up his coaching boots at West Virginia, only to turn around three weeks later and announce plans to sue the university.

Let’s rewind and go over the facts, shall we? First, he allegedly announces his departure to his team – a sobering moment of reflection, a poignant farewell – or so we thought. Then, he seemingly pulls a complete 180, threatening litigation with high-profile attorneys at his disposal.

Here’s where the narrative takes an even stranger turn. In the middle of all this, Huggins was reportedly apprehended for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh with a dozen empty cans in his vehicle.

The incident might have been dismissed as a momentary lapse in judgment had it not been for another particularly egregious episode on a Cincinnati radio station where the coach reportedly unleashed a tirade of homophobic slurs.

In short, the former coach’s behavior, marked by a string of questionable decisions and actions, appears to be spiraling. He doesn’t have much ground, if any, to stand on with the university when it comes to his dismissal.

The university has nothing to lose here and has a strong case to be made that his dismissal was warranted. You have to wonder what kind of judge would side with Huggins when the evidence heavily favors the university. It seems like he is getting bad advice from greedy lawyers trying to cash in on the situation. However, they should tread carefully – because winning a lawsuit against West Virginia University under these circumstances seems like an uphill battle, even for the strongest of attorneys.

