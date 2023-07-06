Can Pete Alonso Capture His 3rd MLB Home Run Derby? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Even if you’re not a fan of the New York Mets, you can’t help but be impressed by a big home run hitter in Pete Alonso.

Alonso’s nickname, the “Polar Bear,” has made it his mission to send baseballs flying out of the park at the annual Home Run Derby, a spectacle cherished by fans year after year. It’s not about the number of home runs he hits, nor his physical condition, and it’s certainly not about protecting his swing for the second half. Alonso is in this for the sheer joy of the sport, and it’s hard not to respect that.

Other players like Julio Rodriguez, Mookie Betts, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are undeniably talented and will be in the mix. In saying that, the event wouldn’t be the same without Alonso in it. A player like Luis Robert Jr. may draw spectators, but Pete Alonso truly captivates us.

All in all, Alonso’s presence is integral to fans wanting to tune into the Home Run Derby. Without his presence, there are questions about how many people would be intrigued by the event. It would be akin to the slam dunk competition at the NBA all-star break, an unnecessary spectacle devoid of the baseball spirit.

Therefore, let’s give Pete Alonso his flowers, knowing very well that his presence really captivates fans and allows for a lot more drama to take place in the Home Run Derby.

