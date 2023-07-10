College Football Buy or Sell: Clemson to Win the ACC by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There’s dominant, and then there’s what the Clemson Tigers have done in the ACC lately. Under Dabo Swinney‘s guidance, Clemson has captured eight of the last nine ACC Championships.

After a brief fall from grace in 2021, the Tigers rebounded with a blowout 39-10 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game.

College football conference future odds are available, and Clemson is favored in the ACC.

What are their odds of making it nine championships in 10 years? Let’s look at BetMGM Sportsbook’s college football betting insights to glean more information.

BetMGM College Football Betting Insights: Conference Odds

ACC

Favorites: Clemson +140

Highest Ticket%: Clemson 44.5%

Highest Handle%: Clemson 68.1%

Biggest Liability: Clemson

Clemson actually didn’t open as the favorite in the ACC. That distinction belongs to Mike Norvell‘s Florida State Seminoles, who opened at +175 and have moved to +170. They’ve since been surpassed by the Tigers, who opened at +200 but have received the greatest amount of tickets (44.5%) and the highest percentage of the handle (68.1%), lowering their current odds to +140.

The ACC can mostly be viewed as a two-horse race. Only the North Carolina Tar Heels (+900) have conference title odds below +1000.

Florida State has received a ton of offseason hype, and mostly for good reason â€” there are things to be excited about on both sides of the ball, and they have a Heisman contender at quarterback.

Still, the hype machine may have gone a bit too far as the Seminoles haven’t won a conference championship since 2014 and are going against a dominant Clemson team that isn’t being viewed as such, which creates a bit of value in the market.

Swinney’s squad is poised for a big year as they return 15 starters â€” seven on offense, eight on defense. The offense, in particular, should be improved after an upgrade at offensive coordinator, where Garrett Riley arrives after leading the TCU Horned Frogs to 38.8 PPG and a National Championship appearance.

Cade Klubnik takes over at quarterback and should provide an upgrade over D.J. Uiagalelei, who was mainly ineffective over the last two seasons. Klubnik was the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2022, and his dual-threat skillset fits Riley’s needs.

He has an underrated skill group around him with star Will Shipley at running back and an improved wide receiver trio (Antonio Williams, Adam Randall, Beaux Collins) that looks to be the best Clemson has had in a handful of years. With four starters back up front, this offense should hum.

The defense returns a ton of experience and forecasts to be elite on all three levels. Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter returns as the star of the show after leading the team in tackles (89), tackles for loss (13.5), and sacks (6.5).

The conference schedule sets up very well, as the three most difficult games (Florida State, Wake Forest, and North Carolina) all come at home. The Tigers should be considered a favorite to return to the College Football Playoff in 2023.

Verdict: Buy Clemson (+140) to Win the ACC

