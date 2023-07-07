Don't Sleep on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the new NFL season with low expectations, despite Coach Mike Tomlin leading the team to 15 straight winning seasons. They seem to be placed in the division’s basement, with many believing they won’t accomplish much. Last season was riddled with issues, particularly in the receiver corps and offensive line, but these areas have been substantially addressed in the offseason.

The Steelers have bolstered their receiver corps by adding depth with players like Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin, who reportedly had a strong showing in OTAs. They’ve also significantly improved their offensive line. Most of their defense will be returning this season, providing a solid foundation for the Steelers to build.

The team’s over-under total is set at 8.5 wins, and their odds of winning the division are at +500. The over is favored at -145, which is not surprising given their 9-8 record last season despite their numerous struggles.

All eyes will be on Kenny Pickett this season, but the key to his breakout may lie less in Pickett himself and more in the play-calling of Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers are incredibly deep in pass targets, boasting six receivers and tight ends who can consistently catch the football. The improved offensive line should also give Pickett the protection to capitalize on these weapons.

There are, however, concerns in the defensive backfield. The departure of Cam Sutton to Detroit leaves a noticeable gap at the cornerback position. This is clearly the weak point in their defense, and opponents will likely target the Steelers’ corners.

The Steelers also added a crucial piece in Isaac Seumalo, whom they brought over from Philadelphia. Seumalo, a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, will line up at left guard. They’ve also drafted Broderick Jones, their first-round pick out of Georgia, who will be their left tackle, while Chukwuma Okorafor will man the right tackle spot. The offensive line appears deep and improved, which was a significant issue for them last season.

The depth of Pittsburgh’s offense and their significantly improved offensive line make them a formidable opponent. While they may not top the Bengals, they could outperform the Browns and the Ravens, mainly due to their offensive depth and revitalized offensive line.

The Steelers’ secondary, however, poses a concern, but it’s important to remember that every team has weaknesses. Overall, the AFC North could be one of the most complete divisions in the NFL from top to bottom. There isn’t a bad team in this division, and seeing how the season unfolds will be fascinating.

