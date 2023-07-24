Freeman vs. Acuna: An Unexpected NL MVP Dilemma by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

If you’re like most MLB fans, it might seem easy to pick a clear favorite for the National League Most Valuable Player award this year, especially considering the phenomenal season we’ve witnessed from Atlanta Braves‘ superstar Ronald Acuna. It’s hard to argue against the numbers: his combination of power, speed, and overall play continues to astound.

But here’s the curveball: Don’t sleep on the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Freddie Freeman. The first baseman’s impact on the Dodgers – and the entire league – shouldn’t be overlooked or underestimated, especially when contemplating this year’s NL MVP race.

One can’t help but feel a sense of wonder when looking at Acuna’s stats, with 131 hits, 23 home runs, 59 RBI, and 46 stolen bases. Nevertheless, Freeman’s contributions are equally vital, with 129 hits, 20 home runs, 70 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. Batting records aside, he’s an essential player who is always contributing, from racking up hits and home runs to knocking in key runs and even swiping a few bases.

More than his numerical output, Freeman’s consistency is awe-inspiring. You’re hard-pressed to find a game where he hasn’t made his mark. Freeman is the kind of player that makes watching baseball a daily delight. His multi-homer games and multi-hit performances have become almost routine, yet they never fail to amaze.

We find ourselves talking about Freeman, perhaps more than about Acuna. Not because Acuna’s feats are any less significant but because of the sheer regularity of Freeman’s extraordinary performances. It’s not just that Freeman is “doing something” every day, but that he’s doing something notable and newsworthy.

The current betting odds favor Acuna for the NL MVP award at -450, but for those who’ve been tracking Freeman’s steady and outstanding performance, placing a bet on him at +600 might be a rewarding gamble.

Ultimately, while both players are undeniably excellent, and each brings unique strengths to their lineups, the decision comes down to whether you value consistent excellence or explosive potential.

In this NL MVP race, the Braves and Dodgers are the winners, each possessing a player that makes waves in the league. But for fans and sports bettors, the question remains: Will you back the electrifying Acuna or the ever-reliable Freeman?

