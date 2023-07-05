Grizzlies and Spurs Show Promising Young Players Outside Wembanyama in Summer League by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As NBA Summer League season kicked off Monday night, we saw the Memphis Grizzlies edge past the Philadelphia 76ers in a tight contest ending 94-92. Unpacking the notable performances of the night, David Roddy stood out with his contribution of 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

However, the limelight belonged to Kenneth Lofton Jr., well-known for his consistency on the court. He delivered another powerful double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, along with four assists and two steals. The rising star, Vince Williams, also left his mark with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Wembanyama or Holmgren for NBA Rookie of the Year?

With the early season absence of Ja Morant, Lofton’s enhanced role becomes particularly noteworthy. He is no stranger to stellar performances, having scored a staggering 42 points in a single NBA game in his rookie year. Despite his atypical stature for an NBA player at 6ft 6 and 275 lbs, Lofton’s skill set, knowledge of the game, and strength have seen him progress from a two-way contract to a standard one, underscoring the Grizzlies’ faith in him.

Similarly, David Roddy, another unconventional player in physique at 6ft 4 and 250 lbs, adds to the Grizzlies’ talent pool. Both these players, who could easily be mistaken for football players, have become integral to the Grizzlies’ young identity, demonstrating that their strength can be a vital asset on the basketball court.

Top 10 Salt Lake Summer League Rookies

Also on Monday, the San Antonio Spurs dominated the Charlotte Hornets with a significant 98-77 victory. Brandon Miller debuting for the Hornets, had an impressive 18-point performance, despite six turnovers. Meanwhile, James Bouknight and Nick Smith Jr. both contributed 12 points each.

Miller’s uneven performance, although notable for his first appearance, should not cause too much concern. Fans need to focus on the positives, and despite the initial hiccups, Miller is set to receive substantial playing time. His stellar performance last year at Alabama, where he was named SEC Rookie and Player of the Year, offers a glimpse of his potential.

Top 10 California Classic Rookies

In the Spurs’ camp, Julian Champagnie signed a significant deal this offseason and showcased his worth with a monstrous 30-point, 8-rebound performance. His teammate, Dominick Barlow, also played an essential role in the Spurs’ Monday victory.

Like the Miami Heat, the Spurs have a knack for unearthing hidden gems, and Champagnie seems to be the next in line. The Spurs’ ability to nurture such talent is something their fans should be optimistic about, especially given the anticipation around the potential contributions of Victor Wembanyama in the upcoming Summer League in Las Vegas.

How to Watch Wembanyama’s Summer League Debut