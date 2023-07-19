MLB Trade Deadline: Uncertainty, Speculation, Game-Changers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we forge into the second half of the Major League Baseball season, the whispers around the trade deadline are becoming more pronounced. While some obvious buyers are in the market, the potential sellers remain uncertain.

There’s a myriad of possible buyers whose names are inked in the trade ledger. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees always appear to be fortifying their rosters, eager to boost their chances for a playoff run.

However, the picture gets a bit murkier when we flip to the sellers. An exciting team to wonder about is the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels have been the subject of sell-side speculation, with Shohei Ohtani at the forefront of rumors. Yet, the likelihood of them jumping into the trade pool seems remote.

A team that genuinely arouses curiosity is the San Diego Padres. The Padres’ season has been disappointing, given their high pre-season expectations. Their loaded roster, complemented by players with expiring contracts, makes them an intriguing player in the trade market. Names like Blake Snell and Josh Hader stand out.

Perhaps the most fascinating trade prospect to consider is Juan Soto. With 1.5 years of control left on his contract, he might be a lucrative asset for the Padres. While he won’t yield what the Padres gave up last year, Soto could still command a hefty return.

If the Padres decide to be sellers, they could dominate the deadline with their strong roster. Owning the best hitter in Soto, the best reliever in Hader, and potentially the best available starting pitcher in Snell, they would offer an incredibly alluring trade package.

Despite the potential benefits, it remains uncertain if the Padres will become sellers. However, it’s a possibility that shouldn’t be entirely dismissed.

In the chess game that is the MLB trade deadline, each move will shape the outcome of the season. As the clock ticks down, every fan, player, and pundit will closely monitor the unfolding deals, the teams that buy, and those that sell. All we can do is wait and see how the game plays out.

