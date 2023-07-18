Navigating Harden: Assessing the Sixers' NBA Championship Odds by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA landscape is rife with unpredictable events and high-stakes games. Right now, the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden are at the center of it all. The question looming in the minds of fans and critics is: Do the Sixers stand a chance of winning the championship next year without Harden?

As dynamic and game-changing as he is, Harden has never been a sure shot when attempting to lead teams to championships. Harden’s negotiations with the Sixers have left many to wonder if playing hardball is the best approach. Many skeptics argue that the Sixers’ championship aspirations remain doubtful even with Harden on the team. The team’s current position – a year that seems almost forfeit – further fuels this uncertainty.

Amid the atmosphere of doubt, many are advocating for the Sixers to make bold moves. Let Harden sit out the season, push Joel Embiid to his limits, get that coveted high draft pick, and trust the process.

The controversial Ben Simmons situation did throw a wrench in the Sixers’ plans and has shaken the fans’ faith in the team’s negotiation skills. It’s an ironic situation to navigate as the Sixers now seem inclined to force superstars to sit out games while simultaneously attempting to woo other stars to join their ranks.

However, the markets aren’t indifferent to the Sixers’ plight. The team has now fallen back to the eighth choice to win the NBA Championship, with the odds at +1700. This reveals an apparent disparity between the Sixers and the top guns of the conference – the Boston Celtics (+470) and the Milwaukee Bucks (+550). Even the Miami Heat (+1000) might have an edge over the Sixers.

Despite all this, one might ask: why can’t the Sixers win a title next year? Remember last year when they had the Celtics down 3-2 in the series? They could have been favorites over Miami. The Sixers have a fighting chance with Embiid on their side, who seems to be a nemesis for players like Nikola Jokic.

The Sixers have the components for a championship team. The coaching staff has been upgraded, and with players like Tyrese Maxey and Embiid, they have a strong core. However, as good as Harden may be, this team needs more than him to genuinely contend for a title. The team also needs better output from players like Tobias Harris for things to start working in its favor.

Hence, the Sixers have decided not to sign Harden to a four-year, $200 million deal. They are aware of the impending changes and unwilling to squander resources on a potentially futile season. The future holds potential for the Sixers, but it all hinges on the bold choices they make now. It’s a long game, and the Sixers are playing for keeps.

All we can do now is trust the process and see how the odds turn out.

