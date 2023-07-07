The Debut: Wembanyama vs. Miller in NBA Summer League by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The leaguewide NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas kicks off Friday afternoon, with the headliner being the much-anticipated debut of Victor Wembanyama as he’ll go up against the draft’s No. 2 selection in Brandon Miller.

The 17,500-seat arena has been sold out in anticipation, a rare occurrence for Summer League basketball, but everyone wants to get their first glimpse of Wemby in person.

Location: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, NV

Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, NV Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Wembanyama did not participate in the California Classic, but his San Antonio Spurs still won each of their two games by double digits. Julian Champagnie recently just signed a four-year, $12 million contract with the Spurs and, in return, averaged 29 points per game.

In addition, 2022 first-round picks Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley contributed in their way, with Branham dropping 32 in the only game he played and Wesley being an efficient facilitator each night.

This roster is loaded with young talent, has familiarity with each other from last season, and now welcomes Wemby to the mix. They deserve to be backed every game they play until they decide to bench Wemby, Branham, and Wesley to preserve their health, which might only be a matter of time.

Spread: Hornets +6.5 (-105) | Spurs -6.5 (-115)

Hornets +6.5 (-105) | Spurs -6.5 (-115) Moneyline: Hornets +210 | Spurs -265

Hornets +210 | Spurs -265 Total: OVER 184.5 (-108) | UNDER 184.5 (-112)

The Hornets also participated in the California Classic but stunk. They played two games, one against the Spurs without Wembanyama, and lost each by 15-plus points. Miller looked lost and should have Hornets fans already sweating picking him over Scoot Henderson.

He averaged 12 points per game which is underwhelming given his collegiate production and draft position, but worse, he combined for 15 fouls and ten turnovers. Going up against Wemby on a national stage, we’ll see if Miller has figured it out.

It wasn’t just Miller, the entire roster stunk. They showcased no chemistry, no plan, and no fight. Former first-round pick James Bouknight didn’t look like he belonged on the floor, Bryce McGowens, who was an occasional rotation player last season, had a +/- of -25 in each game, and 2023 first-round pick Nick Smith Jr. seemed to try to do everything himself.

You would think they would be a strong team on paper, but that’s far from what we saw.

Ultimately, I don’t know how I could tout the Hornets in any way. Part of me thinks this line is too good to be true, given the polar opposite sample sizes we’ve seen from each team and the insertion of a generational talent into an already good Spurs team. This is Summer League, and we can’t get too cute with our logic. Play it safe. Back the Spurs.