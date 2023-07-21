The Unstoppable Braves: World Series Contenders Analysis by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The Major League Baseball season has been a whirlwind, but the landscape remains largely unaltered as we assess the World Series odds following the All-Star break. The Atlanta Braves still hold their stronghold at the pinnacle. Even with other teams showing promise, none seem to substantially threaten the Braves’ superiority.

The Tampa Bay Rays can arguably get within reach of Atlanta but have been grappling with health issues. However, clipping the Braves’ heels could be arduous even if they were at full strength.

What makes the Braves virtually insurmountable is their formidable lineup and depth. Atlanta also expects reinforcements, as Max Fried and Kyle Wright are scheduled to return to the roster by the beginning of September. Their return is poised to fortify the team’s pitching line, a so-called “problem area” that still shone despite their absence.

Adding to Atlanta’s mid-season success story is Bryce Elder, the All-Star player who came out of nowhere. Elder’s performance has been nothing short of a marvel, helping Atlanta to maintain its dominance even with Fried and Wright on the bench. Spencer Strider has also held down the fort, being nothing short of a revelation.

But the Braves’ winning formula doesn’t stop at their pitching. Their offense is a force to be reckoned with. Matt Olson is the quintessential power hitter that sends shivers down opposing pitchers’ spines. And then there’s Ronald Acuna Jr., whose skills place him among the best in baseball. Adding to this powerhouse of talent is Sean Murphy, who has proven himself as one of the premier catchers in the sport. Atlanta’s roster is as deep as they come. Keep in mind Michael Harris, last year’s NL Rookie of the Year, is hitting seventh in this star-studded lineup.

As we inch closer to the trade deadline, the Braves don’t seem to be in urgent need of any changes. They stand tall as the top dog in the MLB, and it appears that whatever moves other teams make, they’re essentially jostling for second place.

