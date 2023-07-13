Top 20 Returning Players for 2023-24 College Basketball Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As college basketball‘s frantic offseason starts to quiet down, preseason rankings become abundant. With NIL so prevalent in today’s world of collegiate sports, plenty of talent remains within the sport across the country. With the NBA Draft concluded and the transfer portal nearly empty, we rank the top 20 players returning to college basketball for the 2023-24 season.

1. Zach Edey – Purdue

Edey is undeniably the top player in college basketball and will be an overwhelming favorite to take home National Player of the Year again in 2023-24. He is the nexus of the Boilermakers, working as the central attraction for everything they do on both ends of the court.

2. Hunter Dickinson – Kansas

After a disappointing season with Michigan, Dickinson chose to find greener pastures where he could see some postseason success. After committing to Kansas as the top transfer of the 0ffseason, he got his wish, making the Jayhawks the most likely contender to be the number-one team in the country in every preseason poll.

3. Armando Bacot – North Carolina

Despite North Carolina’s disaster season that saw them go from preseason number-one to NCAA Tournament reject, Armando Bacot was the lone constant force for the Tar Heels. He dominated the paint nightly and continued to stake his claim as one of the best big men in the country. Expect more of the same from him come November.

4. Tyler Kolek – Marquette

Kolek’s leap in 2022-23 was colossal, nearly doubling his points total and efficiently leading the Big East in assists per game at 7.5, which was also good for third in the nation. He has a fantastic feel for the game, knowing when it’s time to dish it to his teammates or take the opportunity for himself.

5. Max Abmas – Texas

Abmas is the Steph Curry of college basketball, constantly showing off his limitless range and underrated on-ball abilities like ball handling and playmaking. He’s one of the most fun players to watch in the nation, and he should get the national spotlight he deserves after transferring from Oral Roberts to Texas this offseason.

6. Kyle Filipowski – Duke

Flip left Duke fans wondering for a few weeks following the NCAA Tournament if he would make his collegiate career a one-and-done, but he ultimately chose to return to Durham for his sophomore season. He’ll be one of the best forwards in the ACC and the face of the Blue Devils next season.

7. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

One of the best shot-blockers in the country, Kalkbrenner keeps Creighton’s defensive floor very high whenever he is on the court. He has found improvement in virtually every statistic across his three seasons with the Bluejays, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him do it again in his senior campaign.

8. Justin Moore – Villanova

Moore missed much of last season after tearing his Achilles in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and not returning to play until late January 2023. He never quite looked like his former self, but another offseason of recovery should be enough to bring him back to his old form. The Wildcats should return to March Madness in 2024.

9. Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga

Nembhard exploded for a 30-point performance in the second round of this year’s NCAA Tournament, undoubtedly boosting his offseason stock once he entered the portal. He’s off to Gonzaga from Creighton, where he’ll look to lead the Bulldogs to their 25th consecutive March Madness appearance.

10. LJ Cryer – Houston

Cryer’s average defense makes his move to Houston a bit puzzling, but his deep bag and scoring ability make him an excellent pickup for the Cougars. If anyone can improve Cryer’s defending capabilities, the defensive wizard is head coach Kelvin Sampson.

11. Tylor Perry – Kansas State

A lesser-known name, Perry is one of the top three-point shooters and guards from the mid-major level. His ability to catch and shoot while also creating for himself off the bounce makes him a dream in the backcourt as someone who can play on or off-ball at any time.

12. Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

Albeit undersized, Taylor’s bursts to the rim, soft touch, and finishing through contact make him a perfect player to dominate the SEC. He made a monumental leap during his sophomore season with the Aggies and may make another heading into 2024.

13. Tristan da Silva – Colorado

It’s not just football that should be grabbing headlines in Boulder next season. The Buffaloes should be an NCAA Tournament team headlined by skilled forward Tristan da Silva, who missed much of the national spotlight last season on an inconsistent Colorado team. His scoring prowess and shotmaking ability should be more prominent next season.

14. Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Vescovi is a guy you want in your corner. He’s intelligent, tough, and has a motor that never stops. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the court makes him a carbon copy of what head coach Rick Barnes wants out of a point guard, and he’s ready to lead the Vols deep into the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

15. Johnell Davis – Florida Atlantic

After an impressive showing at the NCAA Tournament, Davis became a household name that, to the surprise of many, chose to stick around Boca Raton for his final collegiate season. As did many of the Owls from last year’s Final Four squad, making them a popular pick to be a second-weekend team for the second year running.

16. Donovan Clingan – UConn

Clingan has the most to prove out of anybody on this list, but what he did in his limited minutes behind Adama Sanogo was enough to get him within the top 20. He trailed just Zach Edey among all qualified players in the country in box plus/minus in 2022-23. He’ll see a much more significant role in his sophomore campaign following Sanogo’s departure to the NBA.

17. Jordan Dingle – St. John’s

One of the top transfers in the country, Dingle wreaked havoc within the Ivy League for three seasons and will now be a key chess piece for Rick Pitino in his debut season with St. John’s. His size, tenacity, and feel for the game make him a strong candidate to take home Big East Newcomer of the Year in 2024.

18. Grant Nelson – Alabama

Nelson is a unicorn that flirted with the NBA after his highlight reel made rounds on social media. At 6’10”, his ability to take defenders off the dribble, knock down perimeter jumpers, and create for himself out of the post made scouts drool. But the next level will have to wait, as Nelson will play for the Crimson Tide after transferring from North Dakota State this offseason.

19. Kam Jones – Marquette

The leading scorer for the Golden Eagles last season, Jones is a dark horse Big East Player of the Year candidate. He’s part of a thriving offense with one of the nation’s top point guards in Tyler Kolek and has free reign to take 15 or more shots each night next season. The potential is there, and we’ll see if Jones takes yet another leap heading into his junior season.

20. Graham Ike – Gonzaga

Ike helped bring Wyoming basketball back to life in 2021-22, averaging 19.5 points per game and helping the Pokes reach just their third NCAA Tournament in the past 35 seasons. He missed all of last season with a lower-leg injury, but he will bring the dynamism, scoring, and fight that the team lost from Drew Timme to the frontcourt.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.