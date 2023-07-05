Who Will Win the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year? by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

This year’s NBA Rookie of the Year race is shaping up to be a thrilling contest, with an eclectic mix of talent and potential just waiting to be unleashed on the court.

Among the contenders, there’s one name to keep an eye on, Chet Holmgren. While the towering seven-footer didn’t play last season, his eligibility for the Rookie of the Year award puts him at enticing +500 odds. And he’s not the only promising rookie on the betting chart; Victor Wembanyama leads at –135, Scoot Henderson has the second-best odds at +330, and Brandon Miller rounds out the top four at +1500.

However, how many rookies this upcoming season genuinely have a shot at claiming the coveted Rookie of the Year award? By our count, three stand out.

First and foremost is Wembanyama. Widely considered the next great prodigy, his phenomenal ability, and towering presence give him a clear advantage. Then we have the young and athletic Henderson, who could flourish once he’s out of Damian Lillard‘s considerable shadow.

And finally, there’s Holmgren. He’s our dark horse candidate, not only because he was drafted last year and didn’t play, but because of his unique skill set that positions him as potentially the second scoring option for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He rebounds, blocks shots, and with his knack for rim protection, he could even be in the conversation for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Just last week, Holmgren was at +700 odds, but he’s already dropped to +500. The odds are moving in a direction where Holmgren is edging closer to overtaking Scoot for the second-best odds. Would it have been worth it to take him at +700? Absolutely. Would it still be a good wager at +500? You bet.

Wembanyama is undeniably the front-runner for the award. However, if he doesn’t meet the 65-game requirement to qualify, Holmgren could very well swoop in to claim the title. Don’t be surprised if, by the end of the season, Holmgren emerges as the Rookie of the Year. With his raw talent and untapped potential, he could be just the dark horse this competition needs.

