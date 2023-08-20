Dolphins Fantasy Outlook: Unleash the Speed of De'Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins have been on the rise recently, with many exciting young players contributing to their success. One player who has generated a lot of buzz in the offseason is rookie running back De’Von Achane. The speedster is a fascinating addition to the backfield, and fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his potential impact. Here’s why Achane could be a secret weapon for the Dolphins and fantasy teams alike.

De’Von Achane: Speed Kills

De’Von Achane is not just fast – he’s blazing fast. His speed gives him the potential to be a game-changer for the Dolphins, even if he’s not the primary running back. With the new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who has a history of getting the ball to speedy players like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Achane could be a weapon out of the backfield.

Opportunity in the Backfield

The Dolphins’ backfield is not set in stone. Veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeffrey Wilson Jr. have a history of injuries, which could open the door for Achane to seize more playing time. Mostert and Wilson have shown their talent, but their injury concerns make it essential for fantasy managers to consider the upside of Achane.

Explosive Play Potential

Achane may not get a ton of touches each game, but his speed and big-play ability could make him a valuable fantasy asset. His explosive play potential can make him a difference-maker, especially in deeper leagues and flex spots where high-upside players are critical.

Shoulder Injury Concerns

Achane suffered a recent shoulder injury, which has caused some concerns among fantasy managers. While being carted off the field may seem alarming, it’s essential to note that this action was likely due to his location on the field and not necessarily the severity of the injury.

Monitoring the Situation

Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Achane’s injury updates. If the shoulder issue turns out to be minor, Achane could offer great value in fantasy drafts. He’s currently being drafted around the 119th overall pick, which makes him a low-risk, high-reward option.

Conclusion: A High-Upside Sleeper

De’Von Achane may not be a household name yet, but his speed and potential role in the Dolphins’ offense make him an intriguing fantasy sleeper. While there are concerns about his recent shoulder injury, fantasy managers should monitor the situation and consider adding Achane to their rosters. His explosive play potential could be a valuable asset, especially in deeper leagues and flex spots. The Dolphins’ backfield might be crowded, but Achane’s speed and upside make him a player to watch in the 2023 fantasy season.

