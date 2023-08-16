Messi Continues MLS Domination for Inter Miami by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Since he arrived at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has been nothing short of phenomenal. Despite a slow start in the first game, where he didn’t even start, Messi has found the back of the net in every game he has played. Messi’s scoring has been the most reliable outcome for those betting on soccer games. Inter Miami has won every game with Messi on the team, and in all those games, the combined score has gone over the predicted total.

Messi’s scoring prowess was on full display in the latest game against Philadelphia Union. In a stunning display of skill and precision, Messi scored a goal that could only be described as outrageous. From an improbable distance, he launched a laser-like shot that seemed more like a pass to the goalie but ended up being a pinpoint goal that just got inside the post. It was the second-longest goal he’s ever scored, a testament to his incredible ability.

The game resulted in a resounding 4-1 victory for Inter Miami, a stark contrast to the team’s state before Messi’s arrival. Before he joined the team, Inter Miami was at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 18 points. Messi’s impact has been so significant that the team quickly rose to the top of the standings, now seen as a powerhouse in the MLS.

Messi’s dominance on the pitch is even more impressive, considering he’s playing with ten other players, all vying for control of the ball. Soccer is not a sport where one player can easily dominate, but Messi is an exception. He’s often seen dribbling past multiple defenders with ease, creating opportunities for his teammates, and of course, scoring goals.

The enthusiasm around Messi’s performance is not limited to fans. Bettors have been raking in the profits as well. Betting on Messi to score, Inter Miami to win, or the total score to go over has been a winning ticket in every game Messi has played. While nothing is ever guaranteed in the world of sports betting, Messi’s consistent performance makes these bets as close to a sure thing as one can get.

As the MLS season progresses, all eyes will be on Messi and Inter Miami. If their current form holds, they could be on their way to an extraordinary season, and Messi could further cement his legacy as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

