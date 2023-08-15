Ohio State Buckeyes Preview, Predictions & Win Total Pick by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

It was a strange end to the college football season for a 2022 Ohio State team that won its first 11 games. On the one hand, they lost to their hated rival for the second year in a row, this time on their home field, and by more than three touchdowns. On the other hand, against Georgia, they were a missed field goal in the College Football Playoff Semifinals from probably winning the National Championship. Both could be motivating factors.

2022 Record: 11-2 (8-1); Big Ten Finish: 2nd in B1G East

A.P. Poll: 3 | Coaches Poll: No. 4 | PFF: No. 4 | SP+: No. 2

Head Coach: Ryan Day: 45-6 (31-2) | 5th Season | Overall: 45-6

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Hartline (1st Season; 7th w/ OSU)

Defensive Coordinator: Jim Knowles (2nd Season)

National Championship Odds: +700 | CFB Playoff Odds: +115

B1G Championship Odds: +165 | B1G East Odds: +115

Win 10+ Games: -400 | Undefeated Regular Season: +310

Regular Season Wins: OVER 10.5 -115 | UNDER 10.5 -105

They have the most talent of any team in the Big Ten, including Michigan. They are the strongest at the offensive skill positions. Wideout Marvin Harrison could be the first non-QB off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, Emeka Egbuka would be WR1 on any other B1G program, Julian Fleming has the talent to be a WR1, while tight end Cade Stover is another pass catcher with a future on Sundays. At running back, if TreVeyon Henderson is healthy, he has All-American potential, and Miyan Williams would start for most programs. The OSU offense is stacked with playmakers and pro prospects.

In the offensive trenches, OSU must replace three linemen who were drafted (half their draft class), including a left tackle who went sixth overall. They will likely count on San Diego State transfer Josh Simmons (17 penalties last season) at one tackle spot and a freshman at center. Defensively, there’s talent, but they need to prove they can handle physicality on the field, specifically when stepping up in competition. I was told how improved their defense was a year ago, but when they finally played a top-30 offense (none through 11 games), the Bucks allowed 45 points to Michigan and 42 points to Georgia. Identical to the 87 points they allowed in the final two games of 2021 to Michigan and Utah. The only other top 50 offense OSU faced last season was PSU, who scored 31.

I was tempted to go with 18-year-old safety Sonny Styles but will opt for the former five-star recruit from Pickering, Ohio. All the preseason hype is about JT Tuimoloau, but did you know it’s Jack Sawyer (tied with DT Michael Hall) who led the Buckeyes in sacks with 4.5 (in 175 fewer snaps than JTT)? Last season, Sawyer played behind Zach Harrison and split time between D-end and the Jack position. This year, it’s Sawyer’s job as a full-time defensive end. He should flourish in a pass-rush role without worrying about dropping off in coverage.

We presume Kyle McCord will beat out Devin Brown for the starting gig. Regardless if it’s McCord or Brown, the profile is similar. Both were highly touted coming out of high schoolâ€”McCord was the 28th overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports composite, and Brown was 43rd in 2022. No one is questioning either’s raw ability, but neither has proven themselves at this level. McCord attempted 20 passes last season (38 as a freshman), while the next pass Brown makes as a Buckeye will be his first. Could the winner end up as the B1G Offensive Player of the Year? Sure, but until they prove it on the field, I wouldn’t assume either will be as good as C.J. Stroud, which they might have to be for OSU to reach their goals.

The good news is the Buckeyes open with Indiana, Youngstown State, and WKU, so if Ryan Day were to take a page out of Jim Harbaugh’s book and allow the QB competition to spill over into the regular season, he has that luxury. The final nine games are where OSU will be judged. In addition to Big Ten East foes Michigan and Penn State (both expected to be top 10 teams), the Buckeyes must visit Notre Dame in Week 4 and travel to Madison in October to face B1G West favorite Wisconsin. It’s a challenging slate, particularly on the road.

This one is a pass for me, but if I had to make a pick, I’m leaning UNDER. It’s hard to expect a first-year starter at quarterback will go 11-0 heading into The Game, especially with three potential slip-ups with a trip to Notre Dame (first real test), versus Penn State, and at Wisconsin (the week after Penn State). That would mean to go OVER, we’d be betting on the Buckeyes going into Ann Arbor to knock off Michigan, and I don’t feel confident in doing that. That’s my lean, but I have too much respect for their overall talent and Day’s 45-6 record as a head coach to go against them.

No Pick – Lean: UNDER 10.5 (-105)

