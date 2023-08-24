Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Preview by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Tensions are high, and football fans everywhere have their eyes set on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts. Recent events, especially the Jason Kelce brawl during the joint practice between the two teams, are stirring the pot. Was it just another skirmish, or did it indicate deeper tensions between the two sides? And, more importantly, will it affect the upcoming game?

For those who caught wind of it, the skirmish was not your everyday push and shove. By NFL standards, this altercation was significant, and it might just be the added flavor we need heading into this game.

While emotions run high, does it make the game more relevant for the players? Well, here’s where opinions diverge. From the Eagles’ side, the main focus remains on practice sessions, particularly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Given their approach to controlled scrimmages, the Thursday preseason game might not see many of the starting lineup players.

Interestingly, while many believe the fight might give the Eagles an emotional edge, the betting odds favor the Colts.

Anthony Richardson is set to start for the Colts. His presence suggests a possible structured game plan aimed at prepping him for the season. This decision might imply a more serious approach to the game by the Colts. In contrast, the Eagles seem less confident, and their focus might be elsewhere.

The match-up between quarterbacks adds another layer of complexity. After Richardson, the Colts’ snaps will likely be divided between Sam Ellinger and Gardner Minshew. On the Eagles’ side, the responsibility might fall on Tanner McKee. Weighing the experience and capabilities, many would prefer the Ellinger/Minshew duo over McKee, making the Colts a more tempting bet.

However, laying 4.5 in a preseason game is a gamble. The unpredictability and the lack of real stakes make the preseason a tricky time for bettors.

One wildcard to watch? Marcus Mariota. There’s chatter about Mariota fighting for his career in this game. Whether or not these rumors hold any water, they add another narrative to watch closely during the game.

Conclusion: The Colts, with a structured approach, might have the edge, but laying 4.5 in a preseason match is risky. It might be wiser to hedge bets and hope for the best.

