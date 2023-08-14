Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Seattle Mariners are gearing up to face off against the Kansas City Royals. With betting odds showing the game’s totals set at 8.5 and the Mariners coming in at a -142 price as favorites, there’s some real value to be found in this matchup.

The Mariners had a tough loss last night against the Baltimore Orioles but are now set to clash on the Royals’ home turf. Given the current stakes, they’ll aim to capture more ground in the ongoing wild card race.

Today’s matchup focuses on the two starting pitchers, Logan Gilbert from the Mariners and Brady Singer from the Royals.

This game is drawing quite a lot of interest, and there’s good reason for that. The Royals have played some good baseball lately, with their bats blazing over the past month. On the other hand, Singer hasn’t showcased the performance we’d anticipated from him this year. Still, given the humid environment of Kansas City tonight, we’re predicting the long ball might be a big factor.

Considering the Mariners’ recent tough series against Baltimore and their transition to facing the Royals on the road, it looks like a potentially challenging scenario. The Royals have been trending positively, and games like these are where the Mariners have previously faltered.

Therefore, for those looking to place a wager, we’d suggest backing the underdog in this situation, the Kansas City Royals. The Mariners have had a history of slipping in games they should win this year, making the Royals an enticing pick for this matchup.

