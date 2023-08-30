SEC Futures Market: Can Anyone Touch the Georgia Bulldogs? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The SEC is always brimming with drama, intrigue, and heated battles on the gridiron. As we peer into the 2023 college football landscape, a prominent storyline revolves around the Georgia Bulldogs under head coach Kirby Smart.

Smart has done well to steer the conversation away from Georgia’s bid to make history. It’s been 87 years since any team attempted to win the three straight National Titles, and Smart, wary of distractions (as if the off-season’s legal troubles weren’t enough), prefers to focus on the task at hand. But the odds – and the numbers – tell a compelling story.

Georgia currently sits at -110 to claim the SEC title. Close behind are Alabama at +260 and LSU under the tutelage of Brian Kelly at +450. Beyond that, the field widens considerably, with every other contender at 14-to-1 or more.

The Bulldogs recent record is enough to warrant their favorite status. Over the past couple of seasons, they went an impressive 17-1 on the road or at neutral sites, with a staggering 9-0 record in these conditions last year, winning by an average of 25.3 points. Within the SEC, that 9-0 record was mirrored, only with a marginally lower average winning margin of 24.6 points. At home, they steamrolled opponents by an average of 28 points. A stat to underline in Georgia’s dominance? When they run for over 200 yards, they’ve been unbeaten since 2016: 45-0 against both FCS and FBS teams.

This narrative isn’t without potential twists. While Georgia’s past performances make them the favorite, their quest for a three-peat might face obstacles. Critical games against South Carolina on September 23rd, a back-to-back with Ole Miss, and Tennessee – where they’ll square off against Spencer Rattler and Joe Milton, respectively – could dictate their championship ambitions.

While many might scoff at the idea of Georgia losing at Neyland Stadium, it’s worth noting that even the mighty Alabama fell last year. The matchup against Ole Miss and Tennessee, happening consecutively, might be the two games that decide Georgia’s fate in the SEC.

Ultimately, as exciting as undefeated regular seasons are, they often lack the drama that makes college football thrilling. Something is intriguing about a powerhouse team facing genuine adversity, especially as the suits gather around crab and lobster to determine playoff standings.

All in all, while the Bulldogs are rightfully the favorites, this season could yet hold some surprising turns. Whether they make history or falter along the way, one thing’s certain: the SEC promises another roller-coaster ride for fans and bettors alike.

