Texas' Jaylan Ford and Florida State's Jared Verse Top Contenders for Bednarik Award

In college football, standout performances can transform a player’s career trajectory. Two such players have turned heads with their exceptional skills and impressive stats – Jaylan Ford of the Texas Longhorns and Jared Verse of the Florida State Seminoles.

Both men should be considered top contenders for the Chuck Bednarik Award. The honor is an annual accolade given to the top defensive player in college football in the United States. It is awarded by the Maxwell Football Club, and is named in honor of Bednarik, a distinguished former college and professional American football player. The recipients of the Maxwell College Awards are determined by votes from NCAA head college football coaches, Maxwell Football Club members, as well as sportswriters and sportscasters from across the nation.

Jaylan Ford, a senior at Texas, had a relatively quiet season in 2021 but exploded onto the scene last year. Ford’s unique combination of size, speed, and football IQ makes him unique. Ford, who stands at 6’3″ and weighs 243 pounds, is known for his sideline-to-sideline explosiveness, particularly as a blitzer. This was on full display in their game against Alabama last September.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Ford’s football IQ, saying that he has the highest of any player on the team, offense or defense. Ford decided to return for another season to improve his draft status, and analysts believe he has a shot at being a late first-rounder in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On the other hand, Jared Verse of the Florida State Seminoles has taken a different path to college football stardom. The junior edge rusher began his career as a tight end in high school but had no offers to play at the college level. He initially played for the University of Albany as a Great Dane, where he had a couple of solid seasons. Verse then utilized the transfer portal to make his way to Florida State, despite concerns about his ability to perform at the Power Five level.

Verse proved doubters wrong, recording an impressive 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks last year. He has quickly become the defensive face of Florida State’s resurgence, complementing the offensive prowess of quarterback Jordan Travis. Verse, who was once a tight end with no college offers, now has a chance to play his way into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

These two players, Jaylan Ford, and Jared Verse, exemplify college football’s unpredictable and ever-changing nature. Their impressive stats and performances have not only helped their teams but have also put them on the radar for the next NFL Draft. With continued hard work and determination, both Ford and Verse have the potential to make a significant impact at the next level.

