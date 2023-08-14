Three's Company: Acuna Jr., Freeman, Olson, and the NL MVP by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the Major League Baseball season progresses, the spotlight has been shining brightly on three remarkable players who have, at some point, donned an Atlanta Braves jersey. While Ronald Acuna Jr. seems poised to snatch the season’s top National League honor, it’s essential to acknowledge the outstanding seasons that Matt Olson and the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Freddie Freeman are producing.

Acuna, the young phenom, is still on a tear this season. With projections suggesting he might close the season with a minimum of 30 home runs and 60 steals, he’s showcasing a rare blend of power and speed.

However, baseball fans know the race isn’t just about one player. Freeman has been nothing short of excellent. This season’s performance reminded everyone of his talent and dedication to the game. With each game, he inches closer to being in the top conversations for the season-end honors.

And then there’s Olson. Every year, without fail, Olson finds his groove in the summertime. Currently boasting an impressive tally of 43 home runs, questions arise – could he reach the 60-home run mark this season? If past performances and his love for summer baseball are anything to go by, he’s very much in the conversation.

All three players have played for the Braves at some point in their careers. It’s a testament to the team’s scouting and development. While Acuna is the frontrunner this year, Freeman and Olson have also delivered historic-type seasons.

While the betting odds might have their favorites, the real winners are the fans who get to witness such extraordinary talent on the baseball diamond. The race is still on; only time will tell who will emerge as this season’s top NL player.

