5 Underrated Fantasy Football Draft Picks In 2023

With NFL fantasy football drafts in full swing, many players are underrated and should be going higher in drafts. Here are five underrated players we are drafting.

Calvin Ridley – WR (Jaguars)

There was a point in the late offseason where Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley could be had in the fourth round. That’s no longer the case, and although he’s continued to move up draft boards, we feel the price is well worth the payoff. Ridley has already proven to be explosive with the Atlanta Falcon. With a high-end quarterback throwing him the football in Trevor Lawrence, Ridley is well-positioned to pay off his high draft status in 2023.

David Montgomery – RB (Lions)

All of the buzz surrounding the Detroit Lions’ running backs has been centered on rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. The buzz makes complete sense, especially when you factor in how running backs have produced when selected inside the top ten of the NFL draft during their rookie year.

Still, we’re forgetting the money the Lions paid David Montgomery in the offseason, and we project him to see a lot of volume. Montgomery still has the potential to be their goal-line running back, and he will likely get a lot of work in a two-headed backfield. The fact you can land him in the seventh or eighth round is a major bonus and shows he is going under-drafted in most formats.

Rachaad White – RB (Buccaneers)

There are a lot of solid pieces on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, but the biggest question is whether their quarterback play can do the job. Baker Mayfield has been named the Week 1 starter, and he loves dumping off passes to his running backs. By all accounts, Rachaad White will lead Tampa Bay’s backfield, and there’s a strong chance he will bring value to the table in the sixth round of fantasy drafts.

Kenneth Gainwell – RB (Eagles)

If we’re being completely honest, the Philadelphia Eagles backfield has the chance to be a fantasy nightmare in standard leagues this season. There’s been a lot of discussion about who will get the most touches in their backfield, and it remains to be seen heading into Week 1.

The buzz around Eagles camp was largely that Kenneth Gainwell has carved out a sizable role for himself, and we’re intrigued by how late you can get him in drafts. Gainwell has a lot of touchdown upside and is a tremendous best-ball pick. It’s hard to trust anyone in the Eagles running back room in standard formats, but there will be spike weeks for their running backs in 2023.

Kyren Williams – RB (Rams)

Although running back Cam Akers is set to be the lead runner for the Los Angeles Rams, we expect there to be a fair bit of work for Kyren Williams, especially during third-down passing situations. Williams has already proven to have value for the Rams, and we like his role to continue increasing as the season progresses. He’s going far too late in drafts right now and has a lot of upside in a PPR league or best-ball format.

