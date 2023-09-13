Aaron Rodgers and the NFL: Was it the Last Dance? by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

It was a chilling moment for football fans everywhere when the news broke. Aaron Rodgers, one of the iconic quarterbacks of our generation, is out for the season. Many began to whisper, was this the end of the road for Rodgers? Could we have witnessed the final chapter in his storied NFL career?

Well, to answer bluntly: No, not at all.

Thank you for posing the question, as it provides an avenue to shed some light amidst the prevailing gloom. While the news is undeniably disheartening, this isn’t the last we’ll see of Rodgers on the NFL gridiron.

There are two compelling reasons to remain optimistic about his return. Cast your minds back to 2019 â€“ the doubters were out in force, claiming Kevin Durant would never be the same post-injury. Yet, Durant bounced back, defying the naysayers. Similarly, even if Rodgers returns with a hint of sluggishness, remember: he’ll still possess more agility than Tom Brady at 45 and definitely be nippier than Philip Rivers was at 25.

The second and perhaps more profound reason delves into the psyche of elite athletes. It’s not hard to recognize that fierce competitive spirit shared by sports greats. These athletes, Rodgers included, are not the types to let a single play dictate the final scene of their illustrious careers, no matter how grim.

In the great theatre of the NFL, Aaron Rodgers still has acts left to play. Betting against his return? Those odds aren’t worth taking.

