AL West Odds Update: Astros Bet Down, Rangers Plummet

The Houston Astros are back on top of the AL West after leapfrogging the Seattle Mariners, while the Texas Rangers have picked a poor time to hit a big slump.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but the Astros are heading into the stretch run relatively healthy. Houston has picked a good time of the year to go on a run. Houston just laid a beatdown on the Texas Rangers in a three-game sweep and scored 39 runs, which has seen them pick up seven victories over their last ten games. With the Astros finding their stride, they’ve seen their odds of winning the AL West bet down over the previous week from -130 to -310.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Inconsistencies were a theme of the first half of the MLB season, but they’ve been one of the league’s top teams in the second half. The M’s went from contending for a wild-card spot to being right there in the thick of the race for the division crown. After a tough stretch over the last week, they’ve won two in a row and sit just a half-game behind Houston for the top spot in the AL West. Even with Seattle remaining in the division race, they have a demanding schedule down the stretch, and they’ll need to continue playing good baseball. The M’s AL West odds dipped over the last week from +250 to +290.

One surprise has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive and is a real contender in the American League, but they no longer lead the way in the AL West. The Rangers have won just five of their last twenty games and are now on the outside of the American League playoff picture looking in. The Rangers remain just three games behind the Astros for the top spot in the division, but one has to question how this group feels after being swept by Houston this week in convincing fashion. The Rangers odds of winning the AL West have dropped considerably over the last week from +270 to +900.

The Los Angeles Angels chose to keep Shohei Ohtani ahead of the MLB’s trade deadline and buy pieces to make a run at the playoffs. You can understand where their heads were at, but it hasn’t worked out. Will the Angels head into even more of a downward spiral after another lost season with two of the best players in baseball? Things don’t seem optimistic in LA, and their +50000 odds to win the AL West reflect that.

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Houston Astros -310 220 500 Seattle Mariners 290 550 1300 Texas Rangers 1100 900 1800 Los Angeles Angels 50000 50000 100000

