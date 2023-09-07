AP NFL Regular Season MVP Race Week 1 Power Rankings by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks, and the top ten MVP candidates for 2023 are all high-end signal callers. SportsGrid checks in weekly.

1. Patrick Mahomes +600

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes hasn’t already won or can’t do? The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller remains the odds-on favorite to capture the NFL’s MVP award, entering Week 1 boasting the top odds at +600.

2. (Tie) Josh Allen +700

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can sling it with the best of them in NFL circles, and heading into Week 1, he’s sitting in a tie with the second-shortest odds to capture the NFL MVP in 2023 at +700. Will the Bills’ quarterback finally lead them to the promised land?

2. (Tie) Joe Burrow +700

There are some injury concerns for Joe Burrow entering the 2023 season, but he put some concerns to rest, announcing he’ll be suiting up for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. The Cincinnati Bengals elite quarterback is tied with the second-shortest odds at +700.

Make sure to utilize SportsGrid‘s NFL game picks.

4. Justin Herbert +900

Although Justin Herbert has yet to reach his ceiling as an NFL franchise quarterback, there’s reason to be bullish about the prospects of him hitting under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Herbert boasts +900 odds to capture his first NFL MVP.

5. Jalen Hurts +1200

Jalen Hurts was a finalist to win NFL MVP last year and had the true breakout campaign that many folks were expecting from him. The dual-threat signal-caller sits with the fifth-shortest odds to win NFL MVP at +1200, and there’s some real value built into that price.

6. (Tie) Lamar Jackson +1600

Lamar Jackson signed a big ticket with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason, and if he’s able to stay on the field, he has a lot of upside to win NFL MVP in 2023. Jackson is looking for his second MVP award and enters Week 1 sitting with +1600 odds.

6. (Tie) Aaron Rodgers +1600

There are plenty of question marks about how Aaron Rodgers will fare in a new uniform with the New York Jets. Can he turn the clock back and be an MVP candidate? The current odds suggest he can at +1600.

6. (Tie) Trevor Lawrence +1600

There was a lot to like about Trevor Lawrence and how he broke out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sophomore season. Lawrence is looking to follow that up with an even better third season, and he owns +1600 odds to capture the NFL’s MVP.

6. (Tie) Dak Prescott +1600

Dak Prescott remains a high-end quarterback in the league, and there’s much to like about his prospects in the NFL MVP conversation. The Dallas Cowboys signal-caller has continued to lead the way for them on offense and holds +1600 MVP odds.

6. (Tie) Tua Tagovailoa +1600

If Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy for the entire 2023 season, and that’s a big if, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be in the conversation to win NFL MVP. Tagovailoa enters Week 1 with +1600 odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

NFL MVP Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Player Team Odds Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 600 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 700 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 700 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 900 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 1200 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 1600 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets 1600 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 1600 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 1600 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 1600

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL content.