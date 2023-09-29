Atlanta Braves Make Easy Work, Sweep Slumping Chicago Cubs by SportsGrid 44 Minutes Ago

Elsewhere in the Major Leagues, we zoom into the National League, where the story continues to revolve around a disastrous September for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubbies, once at the pinnacle of the league, found themselves entering a series against the Atlanta Braves, a matchup that, on paper, given the circumstances, should have favored them. After all, the Braves, having clinched the National League’s top spot on Wednesday evening, had ostensibly little at stake.

However, the tale spun differently on the diamond. With Atlanta seemingly having little to play for, especially after their top-spot clinch, it was surprising to see the energy with which they played. Highlighting their dominance, Ronald Acuna Jr. smacked his 40th home run of the season and swiftly achieved his 70th stolen base. This significant feat shows the brilliance that has peppered the Braves’ roster this year.

Despite the seemingly lowered stakes for Atlanta, bookmakers had given them a clear edge, marking them as a favorite. They lived up to this status, blasting five runs very early in the game. Atlanta rode this early momentum, sweeping Chicago and sealing a 5-3 victory in the series finale.

It was far from the performance the Cubs were hoping for, especially at this crucial juncture of the season. The loss puts the Cubs in an increasingly precarious position. The vice grip on their playoff chances is tightening, and every lost game edges them closer to missing the postseason. With only three games left, the Cubbies are in a neck-to-neck race, and unfortunately for them, they aren’t playing their best baseball.

The looming question remains: Would it have been better for the Cubs to face the Braves about 2.5 weeks ago? To possibly suffer a sweep earlier and bounce back stronger? Maybe. But the reality is the Braves’ sweep came at a time when the Cubs least needed it. Every day without a victory is a day closer to playoff elimination. The days ahead are going to be tense for the once high-flying Cubbies.

