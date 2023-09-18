Browns vs. Steelers Betting Guide, Props and Same Game Parlay by SportsGrid 38 Minutes Ago

In the second leg of the NFL‘s Monday night football double-header, the age-old AFC North rivalry comes alive with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns locking horns in the Steel City.

Currently, Pittsburgh stands as a 2.5-point home underdog, with the betting line tilting in favor of Cleveland. To add a wrinkle to the equation, Amari Cooper won’t be suiting up for the Browns due to a groin injury he sustained during Saturday’s practice.

Despite their underdog status, it’s noteworthy that under Mike Tomlin, now in his 17th year as the Steelers head coach, Pittsburgh has thrived when labeled a dog. Their record stands as a testament: 51-31-5 against the spread. This translates to an impressive cover percentage of 62.2%. Even more notable, they have 42 outright victories in such scenarios, pointing to a remarkable 42-45 straight-up record as underdogs. Given this historical data, some anticipate the Steelers not to start the year 0-2 and expect a strong performance tonight.

Regarding player props and strategic bets for the game:

Deshaun Watson is eyed for over 24.5 rushing yards . His ability to escape an intense pass rush and pick up critical yards could prove invaluable.

At the tight end position, both teams offer interesting options. David Njoku is priced at +290 , and Eric Ebron stands at +310 to find the end zone. Given the potential absences of key wide receivers, tight ends could become focal points in the red zone.

The Steelers on the money line as underdogs with a spread of 2.5 points are at +114 and seem a tempting proposition. This stems from the team’s track record under Tomlin and their ability to bounce back.

Nick Chubb has been a consistent rushing force. He’s projected to cross 80 or more rushing yards . Given his track record of achieving this feat in each of the first five games of the previous year and 11 out of 17 games in 2022, this seems plausible.

With a prop of 49.5 , Najee Harris is expected to rush for 50 or more yards . Last year, he crossed this benchmark in seven of the final nine games for Pittsburgh.

As a receiver, Nick Chubb is eyed for 13.5 receiving yards, stemming from his previous week’s performance, where he netted 21 yards on four targets.

Same Game Parlay

A same game parlay could be enticing for those feeling adventurous. This combines the Steelers winning outright, Nick Chubb with 80 or more rushing yards, Najee Harris with 50 or more rushing yards, and Nick Chubb exceeding 13.5 receiving yards. With a 50% Gronk spike profit boost token, this stands at +1518 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

All in all, with both teams equipped with dynamic players and strategies, tonight’s clash promises to be an exhilarating one for both football enthusiasts and bettors alike.

