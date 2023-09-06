Buffalo Bills 2023: Super Bowl Dream or Deja Vu? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Buffalo Bills are a team that carries the weight of great expectations. The bar isn’t just about reaching the playoffs; it’s about progressing to the conference championship game, clinching the AFC title, and finally setting foot on the hallowed grounds of the Super Bowl. It’s a tall order, and for the past few NFL seasons, the Bills have been heartbreakingly close to fulfilling it.

Reflecting on their recent past, they managed to get to the conference title game against the formidable Kansas City Chiefs but fell short. In every big game, victory has eluded them. Especially in 2021, the Bills faced a nail-biting Divisional Round game at Arrowhead, which concluded in overtime. Buffalo came up short. In the subsequent season, they had the advantage, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a wintery Western New York backdrop in late January. However, the Bengals had different plans and took the game 27-10, ousting the Bills from the Divisional Round yet again.

So, the question on everyone’s mind is, will 2023 be any different? Is this the year Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, and coach Sean McDermott finally push past their hurdles and make a genuine Super Bowl run? Recent history might not be on their side, but the team’s prowess cannot be ignored. The Bills are undeniably loaded with talent, and while there might be less outside pressure, the internal drive remains at an all-time high. Coach McDermott knows the team’s potential and is under the microscope for a groundbreaking season. Everyone has high expectations for Allen, who, with the help of Diggs, might just be poised for an MVP-worthy performance.

From a betting standpoint, the Bills are clear favorites in the AFC East at +120. However, some reservations regarding the long-term odds and the path to the Super Bowl come to mind. Their track record has left some skeptical. If the playoff picture alters, say, the Chiefs drop out of the top seed and the Los Angeles Chargers take their place, the Bills’ chances might look rosier. A path that includes the Chargers and sidesteps the Chiefs might rekindle trust in Buffalo’s Super Bowl journey.

Without a doubt, the Buffalo Bills reign supreme in the AFC East. But the haunting thought lingers: Perhaps we’ve already seen their best in the past two years. And maybe their best isn’t good enough.

