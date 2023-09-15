Buffalo's Bumpy Road: Will the Bills Bounce Back in Week 2? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Last week, one could easily make the case that the Buffalo Bills were the most disappointing team in the NFL. With expectations high, they faltered tremendously. What was expected to be a breeze turned into a tornado of mistakes after Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets was sidelined early in the game.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who has often been the Bills’ most reliable player, looked completely out of sorts. His stat line read like a horror story for Bills fans: Three interceptions and a crucial fumble.

Yet, hope springs eternal in Orchard Park. This week, with the loyal Bills Mafia eagerly awaiting the home opener at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo is pegged with an 8.5-point spread in their favor against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. The buzz in Western New York? Buffalo will bounce back.

Speaking of the Las Vegas Raiders, their recent victory over the Denver Broncos isn’t all it seems. In the grand scheme of the 2023 season, both teams appear to be non-factors. The Raiders might be riding high after their win, thinking they’ve finally cracked the code. But let’s be honest: bringing their meager 261 total yards of offense from last week into Buffalo is like bringing a pocket knife to a gunfight.

To the naysayers, We’re not suggesting to go all-in with a -21 spread, but you catch my drift. Are the Raiders hanging around till the fourth quarter? Unlikely. Buffalo has a point to prove, and they will dictate the pace from the get-go.

Last week was an anomaly for Josh Allen and his squad. This upcoming game is a redemption story in the making. Allen knows the weight of the responsibility he carries. Missteps with the ball could cost the Bills their season. Expect Buffalo to rally, rise, and take down the Raiders with conviction this weekend.

