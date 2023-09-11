College Football Heisman Betting Trends: Colorado Buffaloes Represent by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Football fanatics, lend me your ears, or rather, your eyes. We’re knee-deep into the college football season, and Heisman Trophy chatter is heating up. A few things become crystal clear as we glance over the latest betting futures. Here’s the lowdown on where your favorite players stand in the Heisman hunt.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Line movement (open, current)

Caleb Williams +500, +350

Shedeur Sanders +12500, +1800

Travis Hunter +15000, +3500

Travis Hunter, once a distant dream at +15000, has astoundingly held his position from last week, sitting snug at +3500. Punters sure seem to believe in the two-way Colorado Buffaloes star, with the highest ticket percentage at 20.0% and a 16.4% handle.

Highest Ticket%

Travis Hunter 20.0%

Shedeur Sanders 17.8%

Caleb Williams 7.5%

Not far behind, we have teammate Shedeur Sanders. Kicking off the season at a whopping +12500, Sanders’ odds have been slashed significantly to +1800. With 17.8% of the tickets, while leading the way with 16.7% of the handle, it seems there’s money behind this young gun.

Highest Handle%

Shedeur Sanders 16.7%

Travis Hunter 16.4%

Caleb Williams 16.0%

Caleb Williams remains a steady favorite. Starting at +500 and now sitting at a comfortable +350, the USC quarterback commands 7.5% of the tickets and a whopping 16.0% of the handle. Those are some heavy pockets believing Williams can join an exclusive club by winning back-to-back Heismans.

Biggest Liability

Travis Hunter

Shedeur Sanders

Caleb Williams

The odds for Jordan Travis show an interesting trend. Starting at +1200, dipping to +1000, and currently hovering at +850, the FSU signal-caller has 4.4% of bettors’ tickets and 7.3% of the handle.

J.J. McCarthy isn’t far behind. From an initial +2500, the Michigan product is now priced at +1400. Though he holds 4.0% of the tickets, the handle’s a tad lower at 4.5%.

Quinn Ewers, beginning at +1400, faced a spike at +2000 but has now settled at +1000. The Longhorns QB is on fewer tickets (2.3%) and is not commanding much of the handle at 2.6%.

Lastly, Michael Penix Jr. began his Heisman journey at +1600, saw a brief dip to +850, and remains there. With 2.3% tickets and 2.4% handle, the Washington pivot is still not getting bettor love.

So, there you have it, the latest and greatest on the Heisman betting futures. Will your favorite player take home the coveted trophy? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: the race is far from over!

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.