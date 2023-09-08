Detroit Lions Stun Kansas City Chiefs In NFL Season Opener by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As the 2023 NFL regular season is set in motion, there’s already a significant surprise on the field. The Detroit Lions sent shockwaves through the NFL community last night by edging out a victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, with a nail-biting final score of 21-20.

Yesterday’s discussions revolved around the looming big game and what it means for Detroit. No longer are the Lions just trying to see if they can compete with the NFL elites. They were there in Kansas City to prove a point â€“ and prove it they did.

Skeptics might point out a few things. They’ll say the pick-six was nothing less than a gift for the Lions. They’ll mention the absence of Travis Kelce, hinting that Kansas City’s offense lost some of its edge. Not to forget the void left by Chris Jones on the Chiefs’ defense. Let’s not forget that Detroit had to enter the Chiefs’ fortress and snatch the game from the defending champions. They accomplished just that, even as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Lions set the tone early with the game’s first touchdown. When it seemed like Detroit was gaining the upper hand, Kansas City responded with a jaw-dropping 90-yard touchdown drive right before halftime. It felt like the scales had tipped in favor of the Chiefs, especially with them receiving the ball to start the second half.

However, as we discussed before the game, there were more questions about Kansas City than met the eye. Yes, they have Patrick Mahomes. Should they have won? Absolutely. But they didn’t. One can’t overlook the pressing questions surrounding Kansas City’s young wide receivers. In his post-game presser, Mahomes candidly remarked that they can’t just rely on their reputation to win games.

As Week 2 looms, the Chiefs have some soul-searching to do. Which wide receiver will step up to be Mahomes’ go-to target? Only time will tell. But for now, let’s give credit where it’s due – hats off to the Detroit Lions for a statement win to kick off their season.

