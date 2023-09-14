Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills: Can Buffalo Handle Such a Big Spread? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The AFC sees an exciting clash this week as the Las Vegas Raiders visit Orchard Park to challenge the Buffalo Bills. With recent unexpected results on both sides, this NFL showdown promises to be a treat for the fans.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Recent Performance

The Raiders, against the odds, pulled off a victory against Denver. However, the Broncos aren’t necessarily the benchmark for excellence, arguably being one of the NFL’s bottom dwellers. Meanwhile, the Bills’ lackluster display against the Jets on Monday Night Football raised a few eyebrows.

Injury Updates

The Raiders’ aerial attack might be hampered, with Davante Adams being a doubtful starter and Jakobi Meyers nursing a concussion. This could severely handicap the Raiders’ offensive potency.

Team Matchups

While one could be tempted to back the Raiders, especially after their recent away win, it’s hard not to spot the chinks in their armor. However, if the Bills, with their roster depth and prowess, don’t clinch this one with some authority, it could be a cause for concern for their fans. The Bills’ offense, led by Josh Allen, needs to find its rhythm, especially after their underwhelming outing against the Jets.

Fortunately for the Bills, the Raiders’ defense, barring standout Maxx Crosby, hasn’t really been in sync. This might be the opportunity the likes of Stefan Diggs and Gabe Davis need to make those deep, game-changing plays. We might also see an enhanced role for James Cook in the Bills’ run game, exploiting the defensive vulnerabilities of the Raiders.

Final Take

All signs point towards a Buffalo resurgence. The Raiders, despite their victory, had to squeeze every bit of talent to subdue Denver. Heading into this game, with the Bills on their home turf and eager to set things right, the odds are skewed in Buffalo’s favor.

All said and done, NFL Sundays are known for their surprises. But as things stand, expect the Bills to emerge victorious, potentially setting the tone for the rest of their season.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.