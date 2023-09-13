NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Snell, Steele Remain In Mix by SportsGrid 10 Minutes Ago

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with a new face joining as a potential candidate to win the NL Cy Young.

It’s becoming much less of a secret how mystifying San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has been over the last four months. Snell is turning back the clock and putting together dominant start after dominant start. The former Tampa Bay Ray has compiled a 13-9 record, along with a 2.52 ERA and 209 strikeouts. Snell has continued to dominate the National League but has actually seen his NL Cy Young odds drop slightly from -230 to -220.

Last Start: September 8 @ Houston Astros (6IP, 5H, 2ER, 8SO)

Next Start: September 13 @ Los Angeles Dodgers

One name that’s continued to hover around the NL Cy Young picture has been Chicago Cubs lefty Justin Steele. Through 27 starts for the Cubs, Steele has been lights out, posting a 16-3 record, paired with a 2.49 ERA and 159 punchouts. Steele had another dominant showing when he faced the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend, pitching seven innings and allowing just one earned run. Steele remains a serious threat to win the NL Cy Young after getting bet down from +300 to +220 over the last week.

Last Start: September 9 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7IP, 6H, 1ER, 6SO)

Next Start: September 15 @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has led the conversation surrounding the NL Cy Young for most of 2023. The right-hander has registered a 15-7 record, along with a 3.31 ERA and 195 strikeouts. Gallen put together an incredible performance against the Chicago Cubs on September 8, pitching a complete game shutout while allowing just three hits and striking out nine. With a dominant start in the books, Gallen is right back in the mix after rising all the way from +3000 to +800.

Last Start: September 8 @ Chicago Cubs (9IP, 3H, 0ER, 9SO)

Next Start: September 13 @ New York Mets

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, Strider has found his elite stuff again and is back to being in the NL Cy Young conversation. The powerful righty has posted a 16-5 record over 28 starts, paired with a 3.83 ERA and 250 strikeouts. Strider struggled his last time out against the St. Louis Cardinals and allowed six earned runs. With the NL Cy Young race coming down to the wire, Strider has seen his odds freefall over the last week from +550 to +10000.

Last Start: September 6 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2 2/3 IP, 6H, 6ER, 5SO)

Next Start: September 13 @ Philadelphia Phillies

Top 4 NL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Blake Snell San Diego Padres -220 Justin Steele Chicago Cubs 220 Zac Gallen Arizona Diamondbacks 800 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves 10000

