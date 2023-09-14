Overrated College Football Teams in the Top 25 by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The 2023 college football season is well underway, with three weeks gone and every team having played at least two games. There are still an immeasurable number of twists and turns left this season, but the campaign’s story is beginning to take shape. This weekend’s slate is not full of marquee matchups, with several top 25 teams as heavy favorites in games they cannot afford to lose. While the AP Top 25 rankings don’t matter yet, the polls shape opinions and determine how people view each team as the College Football Playoff Committee forms to make their list.

Which teams are currently overvalued and overrated in the AP Top 25?

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Alabama Crimson Tide – #10

Alabama, as an overrated team, was a trendy topic all offseason. The defense looked like it would be great, but there were significant concerns about the skill position groups and the quarterback. After a double-digit home loss to Texas, those concerns have proven true. Jalen Milroe is a great athlete, but he’s not a proven passer, and there are no star receivers to elevate him. The Crimson Tide lost to Texas, not because of the big plays they allowed Quinn Ewers and the Texas wide receivers to make, but because of critical mistakes made by Milroe. Alabama is one of two Top 25 teams with a loss. LSU is the other, and the Tigers are ranked 14th after losing to No. 3 on a neutral field. Alabama is four spots higher despite losing at home.

Tennessee Volunteers – #11

The Tennessee Volunteers lit up the scoreboard in 2022, sporting a prolific offense en route to an Orange Bowl victory over the Clemson Tigers. Hendon Hooker has moved on to the NFL. A few of the best offensive weapons have also moved on. Labelling Tennessee as overrated does not mean they are a terrible team, but they haven’t shown enough quality to be at this spot in the poll. The issues Joe Milton has previously had are still issues. He’s not remarkably accurate. The more significant problem for the Vols is that they don’t appear to have a superstar at wideout like they had with Jalin Hyatt last season. Squirrel White and Bru McCoy could develop into that, but at this point, they are not. The offense was uninspiring for most of the opener against a woeful Virginia squad, and they did not dominate Austin Peay in Week 2. Tennessee must improve in Week 3 as they clash with Florida.

Drake Maye will be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That is almost assured, regardless of how he performs during this season. That written, he has not lit the world on fire through the first two games, with 477 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. To their credit, North Carolina has run the ball much better than they did in 2022 and is 2-0. On the downside, North Carolina does not have the wide receiver corps they thought it would and needed overtime to escape Appalachian State in Chapel Hill. The defense looks better than in 2022, but it is still not a strength. The Minnesota Golden Gophers are playing at North Carolina this Saturday.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.