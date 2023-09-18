The Rise of the Buffalo Bills Led by Josh Allen by SportsGrid 40 Minutes Ago

The Buffalo Bills have been in the spotlight, and after their recent performance, it’s clear why. Observers and NFL fans were eagerly anticipating how the team would fare after an opening week loss, and they certainly didn’t disappoint. They handled their business with finesse and the kind of poise you’d expect from a team of their stature. The main man of the hour, Josh Allen, is now being praised from all corners, especially by those skeptical of his talents just a week ago.

One fascinating angle to consider is the comparison between the Bills and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs, who haven’t clinched a title since 1967, often face questions about their prolonged championship drought. Similarly, players in teams with such historical baggage often get questioned about past failures, even if they weren’t directly involved or even born during those times. Many of these players shrug it off, saying they’ve only been around for a few years and that the past doesn’t concern them. However, the weight of history can’t be entirely discounted.

Historical context matters. For longtime Bills fans, the frustration with past quarterbacks was palpable. Names like Ryan Fitzpatrick get thrown into the mix, who, for some, became a symbol of the Bills’ frustrations over the years. One can argue that the pent-up disappointment and impatience with past QBs have only heightened the expectations and spotlight on current stars like Josh Allen.

While the Buffalo Bills are riding high, especially with the surging form of Josh Allen, the shadow of the past is never too far behind. Whether it’s the Bills, the Leafs, or any other team, history, for better or worse, continues to play a role in shaping perceptions, expectations, and narratives.

