Week 2 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The college football season is in full swing, and many Heisman trophy candidates are in the mix. Who has the best odds to capture the 2023 Heisman?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid. 1. Caleb Williams +400 (Last week +450) After taking home the Heisman trophy last season, USC Trojans signal-caller Caleb Williams will look to repeat in 2023. You can see why Williams is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman at +400 after throwing for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first three games. 2. Quinn Ewers +750 (Last week: +2000) Quinn Ewers has shown up in big spots for the Texas Longhorns, and that was no different in their monstrous victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2. Ewers has tallied 609 passing yards and six touchdowns, leading to his Heisman odds rising substantially from +2000 to +750.

3. Michael Penix Jr. +850 (Last week: +850)

The buzz around Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has continued to grow. The Senior has been electric through two starts, throwing for 859 yards and eight touchdowns. Penix Jr. has maintained his +850 odds to win the Heisman with another strong week in the books.

4. Jordan Travis +1000 (Last week: +950)

Although Jordan Travis didn’t have a standout Week 2 performance for the Florida State Seminoles, he’s still a strong contender for the Heisman after tallying 517 yards and six touchdowns through two starts. Travis saw his Heisman odds take a slight hit over the last week from +950 to +1000.

5. J.J. McCarthy +2000 (Last week: +1600)

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has continued to look the part of a Heisman hopeful. Although the Wolverines’ offense hasn’t exploded through their first two wins, McCarthy has thrown for five touchdowns but still has seen his Heisman odds fall off from +1600 to +2000.

6. (Tie) Bo Nix +2200 (Last week: +2000)

In his second season with the Oregon Ducks, quarterback Bo Nix has gotten off to a nice start. The Ducks have picked up two big wins, and the offense has been firing, including Nix passing for 646 yards and five touchdowns. Nix has seen his odds drop slightly over the last week from +2000 to +2200.

6. (Tie) Sam Hartman +2200 (Last week: +2000)

After transferring to Notre Dame in the offseason, Sam Hartman is already showcasing his abilities through three games. Hartman has thrown for 731 yards and ten touchdowns. Despite his outstanding play through three weeks, Hartman saw his odds dip slightly over the last week from +2000 to +2200.

8. Drew Allar +2500 (Last week: +2000)

There’s a lot of promising buzz surrounding first-year Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar. Through his first pair of starts, Allar has been electric, passing for 529 yards and four touchdowns. Over the last week, his odds of winning the Heisman dipped from +2000 to +2500.

9. (Tie) Shedeur Sanders +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The buzz around Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller Shedeur Sanders has continued to grow astronomically on a weekly basis. Sanders has thrown for 903 yards and six touchdowns through two starts for the Buffaloes. Sanders cracked the top ten and sits with +3000 odds.

9. (Tie) Dillon Gabriel +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Entering the top ten is Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Sooners offense has been buzzing early on, and a big reason for that is Gabriel. He’s thrown for 484 yards and six touchdowns in two wins, leading to him holding +3000 odds to win the Heisman.

Heisman Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Player Team Odds 1 Caleb Williams USC Trojans 400 2 Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns 750 3 Michael Penix Jr. Washington Huskies 850 4 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles 1000 5 J.J McCarthy Michigan Wolverines 2000 6. (Tie) Bo Nix Oregon Ducks 2200 6. (Tie) Sam Hartman Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2200 8 Drew Allar Penn State Nittany Lions 2500 9. (Tie) Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes 3000 9. (Tie) Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma Sooners 3000

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.