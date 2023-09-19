Week 3 College Football Heisman Trophy Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The college football season is in full swing, and many Heisman trophy candidates are in the mix. Who has the best odds to capture the 2023 Heisman?

1. Caleb Williams +350 (Last week +400)

After taking home the Heisman trophy last season, USC Trojans signal-caller Caleb Williams will look to repeat in 2023. Williams and the Trojans were off in Week 3, but the talented quarterback saw his Heisman odds bet down from +400 to +350.

2. Michael Penix Jr. +480 (Last week: +850)

The buzz around Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has continued to grow, and he’s lived up to the hype. Penix Jr. is coming off an extremely impressive showing, throwing for 473 yards and four touchdowns. The Huskies star has seen his Heisman odds nearly cut in half over the last week from +850 to +480.

3. Quinn Ewers +550 (Last week: +750)

Quinn Ewers has shown up in big spots for Texas. Even if his skillset wasn’t fully displayed in their most recent victory in Week 3, he did account for three scores. Ewers managed to see his Heisman odds bet down over the last week from +750 to +550 as his Longhorns moved to 3-0.

4. Sam Hartman +1000 (Last week: +2200)

After transferring to Notre Dame in the offseason, Sam Hartman is already showcasing his abilities through four games. Hartman has given the Fighting Irish exactly what they’ve been craving at quarterback, with a massive test against Ohio State coming up. The former Demon Deacon saw a significant odds shift over the last week and had his Heisman odds rise from +2200 to +1000.

5. Jordan Travis +1200 (Last week: +1000)

Jordan Travis and the Florida State Seminoles have been a big storyline to follow through three weeks. Travis suffered an injury against Boston College but did return to the game. The Seminoles quarterback saw his odds take a dip to win the Heisman over the last week from +1000 to +1200.

6. Bo Nix +2000 (Last week: +2200)

In his second season with the Oregon Ducks, quarterback Bo Nix looked much more comfortable. Nix threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns in their most recent win and saw his Heisman odds bet down from +2200 to +2000.

7. (Tie) J.J. McCarthy +2500 (Last week: +2000)

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has continued to look the part of a Heisman hopeful. In saying that, we’re still waiting for Michigan’s offense to take off, and until it does, McCarthy’s Heisman odds will continue dropping. The Michigan signal-caller dropped off from +2000 to +2500.

7. (Tie) Jayden Daniels +2500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

A new entrant inside the top ten this week is LSU Tigers signal-caller Jayden Daniels. Daniels is coming off a monster showing against Mississippi State, tallying 361 yards through the air and a pair of touchdown passes. Daniels boasts +2500 odds to win the Heisman.

7. (Tie) Shedeur Sanders +2500 (Last week: +3000)

The buzz around Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller Shedeur Sanders has continued to grow astronomically on a weekly basis. Sanders threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the Buffaloes overtime victory over Colorado State. Sanders saw his Heisman odds rise from +3000 to +2500 over the last week.

7. (Tie) Dillon Gabriel +2500 (Last week: +3000)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel had another strong week against Tulsa, throwing for 421 yards and five touchdown passes. The offense has been buzzing early on, and a big reason for that is Gabriel. With that, the Sooners star has seen his Heisman odds rise from +3000 to +2500.

Heisman Odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Player Team Odds 1 Caleb Williams USC Trojans 350 2 Michael Penix Jr. Washington Huskies 480 3 Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns 550 4 Sam Hartman Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1000 5 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles 1200 6 Bo Nix Oregon Ducks 2000 7. (Tie) J.J. McCarthy Michigan Wolverines 2500 7. (Tie) Jayden Daniels LSU Tigers 2500 7. (Tie) Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes 2500 7. (Tie) Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma Sooners 2500

