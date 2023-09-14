Zac Gallen's Road Struggles Continue Against the Mets by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

Despite being a frontrunner for the National League Cy Young award for most of the season, Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks has struggled immensely on the road. Entering the game against the New York Mets, Gallen’s road statistics were concerning, with a bloated ERA of 4.36 away from home. Those statistics underscored a pattern that Mets fans were all too happy to see continue.

Yesterday, those road struggles reared their ugly head for Gallen as the Mets capitalized on his vulnerabilities. New York secured a convincing win, charging Gallen with six runs. The Mets scored seven times, showing their offensive prowess and holding the D-backs to just a single runâ€”the final score: Mets 7, Diamondbacks 1.

For those who put their money on the Diamondbacks based on betting odds, hoping that their ace would pull them through, it was a disappointing outcome. Rather than looking like the Cy Young contender he’s been for most of the season, it seemed that Gallen resembled a pitcher struggling to find his rhythm. Comparatively, the Mets pitchers had no issue on this night.

The game also highlighted some promising moments for the Mets’ offense. Pete Alonso, the Mets’ power-hitting first baseman, was particularly effective, driving in three runs.

The outcome is certainly a letdown for the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans. Sending out your ace is typically a strategy to secure a win, especially during challenging times. Instead, they witnessed their top pitcher falter, and the team lost a blowout.

As for the Mets, this victory adds to their momentum. While this season might not be their year, performances like these give fans hope for the future. And for Pete Alonso and Joey Lucchesi, their standout performances remind everyone of the talent present in the Mets’ roster.

For now, it’s back to the drawing board for the Diamondbacks and Gallen, while the Mets will look to build on this dominant performance.

