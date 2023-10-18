Can McCarthy, Maye, or Travis Challenge Michael Penix Jr. for the Heisman?

The college football season has only just hit its halfway mark, but Heisman talks are already in full swing. However, it’s critical to note that these discussions might be premature, especially with so much football still ahead.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies is undoubtedly at the forefront of these discussions. People are lauding his prowess on the field, especially after a significant win against the Oregon Ducks. But are we jumping the gun by already declaring him the Heisman front-runner? Let’s remember, there are still plenty of games left, and the Huskies could end up with a couple of losses. Furthermore, his betting odds have already skyrocketed to minus money, which might be a tad hasty. Yes, Penix has a standout record with 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions, but there’s more to the story.

Enter JJ McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines. Though he may not have the gaudy numbers of Penix Jr., his stats still impress: 14 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions. Even more intriguing is that McCarthy hasn’t thrown a pass in the fourth quarter yet. This statistic indicates Michigan’s commanding leads in games. Moreover, McCarthy’s crucial matches against Penn State and Ohio State are yet to come. If he shines in these contests and continues his current form, his odds (+1200) will sharply decline, perhaps even making him the favorite. After all, leading metrics like QBR rating and completion percentage (79%) already place him at the pinnacle.

Check out SportsGrid’s CFB Game Picks and CFB Props Picks all Season Long.

However, the Heisman race isn’t just about these two. Drake Maye (+1600) is proving himself on the field, yet he isn’t garnering the attention he deserves for reasons unknown. It feels like politics sometimes, with schools campaigning for their stars. While the Huskies heavily push Penix, North Carolina isn’t doing the same for Maye, putting him at a disadvantage.

Let’s not forget about Jordan Travis (+1500) from Florida State. This player is showcasing his talents, posting impressive numbers, and possibly leading his team to run the table for the rest of the season. However, he’s not receiving the recognition he merits.

At the end of the day, if one were to place bets based on value, McCarthy seems the wise choice. The nation’s top metrics underscore his excellence, and he’s not merely padding stats against weaker teams, unlike some players (cough Penix vs. Portland State).

The Heisman race is shaping up to be intriguing. But as every seasoned college football fan knows, it’s not about how you start but how you finish. Time will unveil the true Heisman-worthy player, but until then, speculations will continue to keep fans and analysts on their toes.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.